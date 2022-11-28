Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico
Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
allthatsinteresting.com
Scientists ‘Awaken’ 13 Prehistoric Viruses From The Siberian Permafrost — And Warn That Climate Change Could Rouse More
The "zombie" viruses had been frozen for up to 48,500 years, but some showed signs that they were still infectious. For millennia, dangerous viruses have lurked beneath the Siberian permafrost. Now, a group of scientists has revived more than a dozen of these viruses from the ice to prove that it’s possible — and to sound the alarm that more prehistoric viruses might emerge as the Earth warms.
allthatsinteresting.com
A New ‘Dwarf Dinosaur’ Species Has Been Unearthed In Transylvania
Transylvanosaurus only grew to be about six-and-a-half feet long and lived alongside prehistoric crocodiles and turtles. Transylvania is most famously known as the land of Dracula. But according to a group of researchers who recently identified some dinosaur bones found there, a “dwarf dinosaur” species once roamed prehistoric Transylvania, making its claim on the land long before the vampiric count did.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The War Of The Bucket, The Medieval Italian Battle Sparked By The Theft Of A Wooden Pail
In 1325, the Italian city-states of Bologna and Modena engaged in a short-lived war that allegedly started when Modenese soldiers stole a wooden bucket. During the Medieval period, what we know today as Italy was not a unified country, and it wouldn’t be fully unified until 1871. Italy was once fragmented into various city-states, duchies, and kingdoms that were all governed independently and had their own traditions, languages, cultures, and politics. Given all these stark differences, it was not unusual for Italy’s provinces to come into conflict with each other — and one of the oddest conflicts of all was the War of the Bucket.
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of The Panjandrum, A Disastrous Experimental Weapon Of World War II
The Panjandrum was supposed to change the course of the war for the British and help the Allies on D-Day. Instead, it almost took out a dog. During World War II, the Allies experimented with new weapons. But one invention never made it past the prototype stage. The Panjandrum, a spinning wheel propelled by rockets, was simply too dangerous.
allthatsinteresting.com
From Times Square to the trenches of World War I, these then-and-now photos will make you see the world's most historic places in a completely different light.
History lives all around us. Places like Hiroshima and Verdun bear scars from past world wars, just as landmarks like the Great Sphinx of Giza and the Great Wall of China contain echoes of long-lost days. Though some iconic places have undergone more subtle changes — like occasional restorations to...
Comments / 0