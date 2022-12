The Madison-Plains facilities advisory committee is proposing that the school district replace its current buildings with one new building serving grades K-12. Before presenting their proposal to the school board for consideration, committee members are collecting input from the public. The first of two community meetings was held on Nov. 17 in Mount Sterling. The second meeting is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in the high school gym.

