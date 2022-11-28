ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France to contest last-gasp disallowed Griezmann equaliser in shock Tunisia World Cup defeat

France will file a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's late equaliser being disallowed in their 1-0 World Cup defeat to Tunisia. WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French football association will submit a complaint to FIFA after Griezmann's late equaliser vs Tunisia was controversially chalked off for offside in the dying embers of the game, securing the underdogs a shock 1-0 victory.
ng-sportingnews.com

Lionel Messi height: How tall is Argentina World Cup star and PSG phenom?

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch. He has dazzled time and again, with his on-ball skills some of the best the world has ever seen. His glittering runs, mind-blowing dribbles, and stunning goals have left mouths agape of fans and fellow players alike.
ng-sportingnews.com

World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar

The first verdicts have begun to be handed down with Groups A-F wrapping up play. We only need just two more Round of 16 matchups to be determined before the knockouts begin. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss — then the following tiebreakers will be used, as outlined in the official tournament rules (page 21):
ng-sportingnews.com

FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar

Lightning struck twice in Qatar on Thursday, as Japan lit up the World Cup once again. Having stunned the competition back on Nov. 23 (remember that?) with a 2-1 win over Germany, the Samurai Blue did it again, and in similar style, today — coming from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and clinch top spot in Group E against all the odds.
ng-sportingnews.com

Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return

Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
ng-sportingnews.com

Costa Rica vs Germany final score, result: Four-time winners out of World Cup despite gripping victory

Germany failed to progress from their group for the second successive World Cup despite concluding Group E with an entertaining 4-2 win against Costa Rica. The four-time winners, who were eliminated at the first hurdle as holders at Russia 2018, scored three times in the final 17 minutes to finally see off a Costa Rica side who held their own ambitions of progressing to the round of 16. However, Japan's win against Spain in the other game meant those two sides qualified at the expense of Germany.
Variety

Cinephobia Takes U.S. on ‘Sublime,’ as Meikincine Acquires Tarea Fina’s ‘Alemania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BUENOS AIRES —  Buenos Aires-based Meikincine Entertainment, one of the most active sales agents at this year’s Ventana Sur, has closed the U.S. and Canada with Cinephobia Releasing on “Sublime,” produced by Buenos Aires’ Tarea Fina and a standout at Ventana Sur’s 2021 Copia Final pix-in-post competition. “Sublime” went on to world premiere at Berlin’s Generation 14-Plus strand this February.  In parallel, Meikincine has picked up world sales rights outside Argentina to Tarea Fina’s latest feature, “Alemania,” directed by Maria Zanetti (“Furia”), which wraps its shoot on Dec. 2.   A coming of age tale “Sublime” marks the feature debut of Argentina’s Mariano Biasin, who...

