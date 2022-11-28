Read full article on original website
France to contest last-gasp disallowed Griezmann equaliser in shock Tunisia World Cup defeat
France will file a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's late equaliser being disallowed in their 1-0 World Cup defeat to Tunisia. WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French football association will submit a complaint to FIFA after Griezmann's late equaliser vs Tunisia was controversially chalked off for offside in the dying embers of the game, securing the underdogs a shock 1-0 victory.
Argentina vs Poland final score, result: Second-half goals send Lionel Messi and Co. to World Cup round of 16
Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez took Argentina into the round of 16 at World Cup 2022 with a victory against Poland, who also advanced as Group C runners-up despite the defeat. Poland started the day top of the section but barely threatened against a dominant Argentina,...
Who do Spain play in the World Cup Round of 16? Knockout opposition, date, time, early odds and history
Spain will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a chaotic finish to their group-stage campaign on Thursday. At one stage, Luis Enrique's side looked to be crashing out courtesy of defeat to Japan, but they were spared that embarrassment by Germany's comeback against Costa Rica.
Lionel Messi height: How tall is Argentina World Cup star and PSG phenom?
Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch. He has dazzled time and again, with his on-ball skills some of the best the world has ever seen. His glittering runs, mind-blowing dribbles, and stunning goals have left mouths agape of fans and fellow players alike.
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
The first verdicts have begun to be handed down with Groups A-F wrapping up play. We only need just two more Round of 16 matchups to be determined before the knockouts begin. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss — then the following tiebreakers will be used, as outlined in the official tournament rules (page 21):
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
Lightning struck twice in Qatar on Thursday, as Japan lit up the World Cup once again. Having stunned the competition back on Nov. 23 (remember that?) with a 2-1 win over Germany, the Samurai Blue did it again, and in similar style, today — coming from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and clinch top spot in Group E against all the odds.
Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return
Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
How to watch Brazil vs Cameroon in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
World Cup favorites Brazil will look to round out group play with another win against Cameroon on December 2. The Selecao are already through to the knockout stages but Tite will want his side to avoid going into the Round of 16 on the back of a loss. Cameroon, meanwhile,...
US star Pulisic on track to play against Dutch in World Cup
Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
Costa Rica vs Germany final score, result: Four-time winners out of World Cup despite gripping victory
Germany failed to progress from their group for the second successive World Cup despite concluding Group E with an entertaining 4-2 win against Costa Rica. The four-time winners, who were eliminated at the first hurdle as holders at Russia 2018, scored three times in the final 17 minutes to finally see off a Costa Rica side who held their own ambitions of progressing to the round of 16. However, Japan's win against Spain in the other game meant those two sides qualified at the expense of Germany.
USA vs Netherlands prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The United States managed to scrap and claw their way through Group B, and now find themselves in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they'll face the No. 8 ranked team in the world, the Netherlands. While the opponent is an established European power with proven...
Phil Foden back: Will Gareth Southgate keep faith with Man City star after breakout World Cup display?
On Tuesday, swathes of England fans finally got their wish. Phil Foden started a World Cup game. Gareth Southgate included the Manchester City star as one of four changes to face Wales in their final Group B clash. Foden appeared as a late substitute in the 6-2 win over Iran...
Cinephobia Takes U.S. on ‘Sublime,’ as Meikincine Acquires Tarea Fina’s ‘Alemania’ (EXCLUSIVE)
BUENOS AIRES — Buenos Aires-based Meikincine Entertainment, one of the most active sales agents at this year’s Ventana Sur, has closed the U.S. and Canada with Cinephobia Releasing on “Sublime,” produced by Buenos Aires’ Tarea Fina and a standout at Ventana Sur’s 2021 Copia Final pix-in-post competition. “Sublime” went on to world premiere at Berlin’s Generation 14-Plus strand this February. In parallel, Meikincine has picked up world sales rights outside Argentina to Tarea Fina’s latest feature, “Alemania,” directed by Maria Zanetti (“Furia”), which wraps its shoot on Dec. 2. A coming of age tale “Sublime” marks the feature debut of Argentina’s Mariano Biasin, who...
Parcels with animals' eyes sent to Ukrainian embassies
A Ukrainian official says that Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days
