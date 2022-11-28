Read full article on original website
Florence Diapo Patriarca
Florence Diapo Patriarca, age 68 of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2022. A resident of Yancey County, she was the daughter of Dioscoro and Constania Dagudag Diapo. Florence Patriarca was a fiercely loving person with an incredibly generous heart. She spent her life serving...
Keith Masters
Keith Masters, age 75, of Harrell Hill Road in Bakersville, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced once they are complete and finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com,...
Need Help? Want to Help? Meet Pat and Maxine
Pisgah Legal Services Office Manager for Mitchell, Yancey and Avery Counties Patricia Casey, left, and Maxine McLaughlin, right, are just two of the Pisgah Legal Services staffers based right here in our community. Do you need help finding and maintaining affordable health insurance? Can help preparing a tax return help you access tax credits or refunds even if you don’t usually file taxes? Call Pisgal Legal Services at 828-210-3404, press 1 for health insurance and press 2 for taxes Do you help need information about how Pisgah Legal Services can help you and your family with a qualifying legal issue? Do you need to know if you qualify? Call 828-253-0406 or apply online at www.pisgahlegal.org. Do you want to volunteer your time to help PLS help our neighbors? Are you an attorney interested in doing pro bono work through PLS in Mitchell County? Call 828-253-0406 and ask to be connected with a volunteer coordinator. Services are free to all who qualify.
High Peaks Leads Lake James Stroll Dec. 15
Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a pleasant hike at Lake James near Marion. The jaunt will feature visits to three historic cemeteries in the park. The approximately 4-mile hike is rated as easy to moderate as it will mostly follow level, graded trails...
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/23 To 12/01/2022
Zoe Yasmine Allen of 129 Pine Cone Lane Burnsville, NC was arrested on 11/23/2022, Charged with Felony Cruelty to Animals and issued a $10,000.00 Secured bond. Rebekah Rayne Blankenship of 129 Pine Cone Lane Burnsville, NC was arrested on 11/23/2022, charged with Felony Cruelty to Animals and issued a $10,000.00 Secured bond.
Yancey Sheriff Attends Sheriff’s Leadership Institute
Earlier this month, Sheriff Shane Hilliard of Yancey County finished Week One of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute (SLI). Sheriff Shane Hilliard was one of 33 participants in this year’s training. SLI is a four-week long program completed over the course of 18 months. Graduation for this year’s SLI class will be in Spring 2024. SLI is designed to provide newly elected sheriffs technical skills necessary for assuming the Office of Sheriff. Sheriffs appointed since 2018, known as mid-term sheriffs, are also invited to participate in SLI. During the program, sheriffs and sheriffs-elect will attend panel discussions and training sessions led by various instructors, including Association staff and state and federal law enforcement personnel. These learning opportunities help sheriffs further their knowledge, skills and abilities in leading and managing the sheriff’s office. “During SLI, newly-elected and mid-term sheriffs receive mentoring, training and resources to prepare them to assume the role of sheriff,” said Eddie Caldwell, the Association’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel. “In addition to the valuable training received, SLI provides participants the opportunity to network with their fellow newly-elected and mid-term sheriffs as well as veteran sheriffs.” “The citizens of North Carolina can feel confident their sheriffs are prepared to take office. The first week of SLI prepared them by focusing on critical topics, such as ethics, financial management, and employment law training,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, the Association’s President. SLI training is sponsored by the Association. This Institute is a national model and provides leadership and technical training, specifically designed for sheriffs, like no other training in the United States. The first SLI was held in 2006. Since then, 78 sheriffs have graduated from SLI. “The Association looks forward to working with newly-elected and veteran sheriffs to continue strengthening and protecting the Office of Sheriff in North Carolina,” said Caldwell. The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is the statewide organization of our state’s 100 sheriffs. Through their Association, the sheriffs work to strengthen the professional law enforcement services their offices provide to the people of North Carolina. The Association Headquarters is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Edmond W. Caldwell, Jr. serves as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.
Yancey Board of Ed 11/21 Meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Yancey County Board of Education was held at East Yancey Middle School in the gym on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mr. Edwin Fortner shared information provided by Mr. Jason Wheeler about a club called Hot Rodders of Tomorrow. Mr. Wheeler asked the Board to review the proposal of purchasing 2 engines for the students to work on for competition.
Wrestling Results (Hendersonville 54.0 Mitchell 30.0) – Varsity
Hendersonville vs. Mitchell @ Erwin, Hendersonville, Cherokee on 11/29/2022. 170: Alex Ashley (HEND) over Serenity Sobolefski (MITC) (Fall 0:24) 182: Marvin Santiago (HEND) over Fermin Garcia (MITC) (Fall 0:31) 195: Alex Maximov (HEND) over Camron Cook (MITC) (Fall 0:43) 220: Reece Wilson (HEND) over Israel Valezquez (MITC) (Fall 1:40) 285: Eli Kole-Davis (HEND) over Clayton Geouge (MITC) (Fall 0:25) 106: Alexander May (HEND) over (MITC) (For.) 113: Daniel Reyes (HEND) over Samuel Garcia (MITC) (Fall 0:27) 120: Noah Burk (MITC) over Donnie Black (HEND) (Fall 0:17) 126: Bryson Mcfalls (MITC) over Leland Carroll (HEND) (Fall 3:34) 132: Cody Hughes (MITC) over (HEND) (For.) 138: Ayden Tesseer (MITC) over Jamarion Davis (HEND) (Fall 1:48) 145: Walker Mains (HEND) over Joslynn Cook (MITC) (Fall 0:16) 152: Dennis Waters (HEND) over Caleb Whyatt (MITC) (Fall 1:49) 160: Jayden Burleson (MITC) over Chaz Johnson (HEND) (Fall 2:45)
