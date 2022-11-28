Read full article on original website
aarp.org
Author Works to Find LGBTQ-Friendly Future Care
Steven Petrow is one of many in the LGBTQ community who are aging alone without a spouse or children. That’s why he’s creating a long-term care plan.
aarp.org
Volunteer to Provide Free Tax Help
Tax season is approaching, and AARP Michigan is seeking volunteers to join AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. It is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax-preparation service. Tax-Aide is open to all but focuses on people 50 and over who are moderate- to low-income. AARP needs volunteers to prepare tax returns, interact...
aarp.org
Overwhelming Majority of Montanans age 45+ Want Tax Relief, Exclusive AARP “Vital Voices” Survey Reveals
More than three in four respondents find it extremely or very important that Montana legislators eliminate or reduce the tax on Social Security benefits in Montana and 68% want property tax relief. Helena, Mont., Sept. 27, 2022 — AARP Montana today released the results of a new survey finding that...
aarp.org
On the Fence? Why You Should Get a COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster Shot Now
Booster shots prevent serious illness from COVID-19. But, many people have yet to get the shots. Now, there’s even a financial reward, a $75 gift certificate available at over 200 clinics. But, if you’re still hesitant about getting the jab, AARP Massachusetts is going to get you some helpful information. We’ll be talking with Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director, Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at Massachusetts Department of Public Health in a Facebook live event December 15th.
aarp.org
Proposed Tax Credit Would Help Oklahoma Caregivers
AARP will advocate for a caregiver tax credit during the 2023 Oklahoma legislative session, which kicks off on Monday, Feb. 6. Surveys show that most older Oklahomans want to age at home and that many of their loved ones serve as unpaid caregivers. The Caring for Caregivers Act would provide up to a $2,000 tax credit for caregiving expenses, or up to $3,000 for those caring for a veteran or someone diagnosed with dementia.
aarp.org
AARP New Jersey Gathers State Leaders and Policy Experts to Discuss a Better Nursing Home Model for New Jersey
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ (Dec. 2, 2022) — AARP New Jersey, national policy experts, state decision makers, advocates and industry representatives gathered today to discuss small house nursing homes as a new model for transforming New Jersey’s long-term care facilities. The roundtable, hosted by AARP New Jersey at The...
aarp.org
Volunteer to Make a Difference in San Jose
Do you want to volunteer and make a difference in our community? AARP invites you to join the AARP San Jose Advocacy Team (SJAT). AARP SJAT volunteers serve as AARP’s local points-of-contact with their respective elected officials and advocate on vital issues that matter most to older adults. You do not need special expertise to join the team – AARP will provide formal training to all volunteers. If you are interested in joining the volunteer team, apply at events.aarp.org/SJAT by January 15, 2023.
aarp.org
Program Launches To Help Maryland Workers Build Nest Eggs
Saving for retirement has recently become easier for nearly 1 million Maryland workers. MarylandSaves, a new state program offering automatic payroll deduction for Roth IRAs, launched in September, and officials hope to reach all who are eligible by the end of 2023. At the program’s start, about 947,000 private sector...
aarp.org
Get Tech Savvy with AARP Vermont Virtual Classes
AARP Vermont will offer three virtual technology classes about streaming services and smartphones. Thursday, Dec. 15, at noon, AARP’s Senior Planet will present Streaming and Smart TVs, on how to stream and the variety of content available. Attendees will also learn how to watch live TV without cable and how to use smart TVs and streaming devices to watch internet videos.
aarp.org
Local Grants Make Big Impact in Colorado
The AARP Community Challenge grant program this year funded four quick-action projects in Colorado to enhance public spaces for residents of all ages. The projects are in the following communities. Bristol: a garden with raised bed planters, a historical mural, veterans memorial and wind sculpture at the town’s new community...
aarp.org
Fitness Fridays motivates woman with emphysema to exercise
A Minnesota woman says AARP Georgia's Fitness Fridays has been encouraging her 70-year-old aunt to get back into exercising. Fitness Fridays are free, 60-minute virtual total body workouts led by DaShaun Johnson. [Check out the Fitness Friday schedule]. Rebecca Miniscalco reached out to AARP Georgia to say “thank you” for...
aarp.org
Challenge Met: Local Groups Win Funds for Community Improvements
AARP’s Community Challenge grant program doled out $3.4 million this year across the nation to fund 260 quick-action projects to improve the lives of people of all ages. Three local groups got AARP grants totaling nearly $50,000:. The nonprofit Manna Inc. helped to expand home ownership among low- and...
aarp.org
AARP & OLLI Mason Lecture Series
Join AARP Virginia for a complimentary class offered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at George Mason University (OLLI Mason). OLLI Mason provides intellectual and cultural experiences in a welcoming atmosphere to Northern Virginia residents in their retirement years. AARP Virginia is excited to collaborate with them to provide a...
aarp.org
Resolve to Get Involved - with Connecticut AARP
As you think about New Year’s resolutions, consider becoming an AARP volunteer. Whether behind the scenes, virtually or in public, there are many ways to contribute to AARP Connecticut. AARP volunteers serve as advocates for those who cannot be heard, provide valuable educational resources and information to further a...
aarp.org
Retirement Savings Proposal Would Help Missouri Workers
St. Louis restaurant owner Frazer Cameron wishes he could offer his 35 employees more benefits, including a retirement plan. “We have a pretty good business, but it’s hard to keep payroll costs down,” he says. “I would love to offer people that. It’s a good way to retain them for a longer period of time.”
aarp.org
Survey Says: A Look at What Older North Carolinians Want For Their Communities
North Carolina’s population is aging, and AARP is working with state and local partners to make communities more livable for people of all ages. Raleigh-based Age My Way NC, a collaboration between the state and AARP North Carolina, surveyed residents 45 and older to identify priorities such as safe, walkable streets, age-friendly housing and transportation, and opportunities for all generations to participate in community life.
aarp.org
Free Virtual Series Aims to Help People Cope with Loss, Loneliness
Coping with grief and loneliness can be challenging for anyone. If you are lonely, you’re not alone. In the U.S., 1 in 5 people report feeling lonely, and almost half of seniors are lonely regularly. Loneliness hurts and can lead to depression, addiction, physical problems, and other harmful consequences.
aarp.org
Older New Yorkers Could Save on Medicare, Rx Costs
Older New Yorkers with limited incomes could save thousands of dollars a year under a newly expanded state program that helps pay Medicare expenses. The Medicare Savings Program typically covers the cost of the standard Medicare Part B premium—$164.90 a month for 2023. But many people can also get help paying other out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles and copays.
