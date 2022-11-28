Booster shots prevent serious illness from COVID-19. But, many people have yet to get the shots. Now, there’s even a financial reward, a $75 gift certificate available at over 200 clinics. But, if you’re still hesitant about getting the jab, AARP Massachusetts is going to get you some helpful information. We’ll be talking with Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director, Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at Massachusetts Department of Public Health in a Facebook live event December 15th.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO