Utah Wildlife Board approves new statewide elk management plan, changes to elk hunting and 2023–24 big game hunting season dates
Salt Lake City — The Utah Wildlife Board approved a new 10-year Utah Statewide Elk Management Plan, which includes several changes to elk hunting, along with a few other items during Thursday's public meeting at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Eccles Wildlife Education Center. New statewide elk management...
Over 164K acres improved through Utah's Watershed Restoration Initiative habitat projects in 2021–22
Salt Lake City — Utah's Watershed Restoration Initiative works to improve and restore high-priority watersheds and habitats throughout the state. During this past fiscal year — between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 — a whopping 164,064 acres were improved across Utah through this unique program.
Utah Leads Major Challenge to ESG Movement
Earlier this week, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes led a coalition of 13 attorneys general by filing a motion to intervene, asking FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) to hold a hearing about Vanguard’s request for blanket authorization to buy significant amounts of shares of publicly listed utility companies. Attorney General Reyes is asking FERC for a hearing to examine Vanguard’s promises to FERC not to control utilities or impact electricity prices because those promises contradict Vanguard’s ESG (Environmental Social Governance) commitments to use its $8.5 trillion financial influence to pressure utility companies to eliminate fossil fuels.
Utah Wildlife Board meeting: Dec. 1, 2022
The agenda and meeting materials are available on the public meetings page. If you are not able to get the live video to work, you can watch an archive of the video after the meeting is over.
