Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO