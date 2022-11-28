Read full article on original website
goeags.com
Eagles Face Anteaters at Reese Court
The Eastern Washington women's basketball team has been on an extended break and is well rested to get back on the court. Eastern hosts UC Irvine in a Big Sky-Big West showdown on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and live stats...
KREM
Three former Gonzaga players to have numbers honored at McCarthey Athletic Center
SPOKANE, Wash — Former Gonzaga basketball players Kelly Olynyk, Dan Dickau and Courtney Vandersloot will have their numbers unveiled in the McCarthey Athletic Center throughout the 2022-2023 basketball season. Olynyk will have his number unveiled before the game against Kent State on Dec. 5. Olynyk is a current member...
Gonzaga’s brutal slate continues with No. 6 Baylor up next
Gonzaga coach Mark Few always builds an ambitious nonconference schedule, helping not only harden his team for March but also to balance the Bulldogs’ weaker West Coast Conference slate when it comes to the NCAA selection committee. They’ve taken their lumps already this season, losing to second-ranked Texas and...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
fox56news.com
Saints LB, University of Idaho alum Kaden Elliss sends powerful message to community
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the Moscow (Idaho) police department, suspects in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students are still yet to be identified. But as Idaho students return to campus from Thanksgiving break, Saints linebacker and Vandals alumnus Kaden Elliss delivered a powerful message to the Moscow and school community in a Zoom conference on Tuesday.
Thursday school closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Thursday, Dec. 1. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
Northwest US to see heavy snowfall, South facing string of tornadoes
NEW YORK — Parts of the Northwest could get up to two feet of snow on Monday and Tuesday, as a cross-country storm will bring snow and tornadoes in parts of the U.S. A winter storm watch has been issued for Spokane, Washington late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with heavy snowfall expected, the National Weather Service Spokane office tweeted.
Spokane airport cancels, delays flights due to winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to eastern Washington's winter storm Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, several Spokane International Airport flights have been delayed or canceled. The Greater Spokane area is expected to see between six to 10 inches of snow resulting in a change in travel plans for Wednesday travelers.
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
KHQ Right Now
Officially a record snow-day in Spokane, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
FOX 28 Spokane
Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday
Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
KREM
Winter Weather Advisory to start the week in Spokane with major snowstorm on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
KXLY
The storm arrives tonight, Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark
We’ll see a very cold start of the day with increasing clouds and possibly some light snow on the drive home. We’ll have some heavier snowfall tonight through Wednesday. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow before it tapers off Thursday. It’s going to be cloudy and cold all weekend.
bonnersferryherald.com
Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
KXLY
Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear and grief after murders
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay...
q13fox.com
Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken. In an Instagram story, Autumn Goncalves posted...
