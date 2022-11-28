ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Houston police make arrest for murder of rapper Takeoff

(CNN) -- One man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killing of rapper Takeoff, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced at a news conference Friday. Finner said Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on the east side of Houston, Texas, Thursday evening. Another man,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy