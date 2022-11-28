EL PASO, Texas -- Early voting for the runoff election to determine who will represent three City Council districts begins Wednesday and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 13. Six candidates for city representative are in the runoff, including District 6 incumbent Claudia Rodriguez, who’s vying to retain her seat after not winning enough votes to be re-elected outright on Nov. 8. Candidates in Districts 1 and 8 are also on the ballot. District 5 incumbent city Rep. Isabel Salcido was reelected after taking 64% of the votes in the general election.

EL PASO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO