KVIA
Hal’s Hobby Warehouse, decades of putting smiles on Borderland faces
EL PASO, Texas- Hal’s Hobby Warehouse celebrates over four decades of business in the El Paso and Borderland area. From boats, trains and even tanks, Hal’s Hobby Warehouse has everything you are looking for. when it comes to miniature controlled vehicles. Carlos Priemer bought Hal’s Hobby Shop back...
KVIA
El Paso Water discuss proposed surcharge for new customers, vote to take place in January
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water's Public Service Board discussed a proposed surcharge for new customers in certain parts of El Paso in their fiscal year 2023-2024 budget meeting Tuesday. ABC-7 originally reported that the board would vote on imposing the surcharge Tuesday, November 29. We have since learned...
KVIA
Operation Noel helping kids stay warm this winter
For just $17.50, you can provide a warm winter jacket to a child in need. Every year, ABC-7 teams us with Operation Noel to help thousands of Borderland children. The organization started more than 70 years ago by the El Paso Herald Post. Operation Noel first provided dolls for girls, before changing its goal to coats.
KVIA
Operation Noel: A family can’t afford Christmas presents, but still thankful for what they do have
EL PASO, Texas -- The Caro family is one that is struggling during the holiday season . For Miriam Caro, Operation Noel is more than just a fundraiser, it means she receives help as she tries to do all that she can for her five children. "It's nice because I...
KVIA
The holiday season brings as much stress as it does joy
EL PASO, Texas - It’s the most wonderful time of the year . . . It’s the hap-happiest season of all.” But is it? The holidays are a time for family and cheer! But making sure the house is clean, and the food is ready can bring unwanted stress and depression in a time meant for happiness.
KVIA
Highest-paying business jobs in El Paso
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in El Paso, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
KVIA
Operation Noel helps Chaparral family
EL PASO, Texas -- Kenia Zamarron takes care of her three young sons. The single mom lives with her sister, nieces, and nephews. One of Zamarron's sons suffers from asthma. His father died in a work accident when the boy was just a year old. Zamarron recently moved back from...
KVIA
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
KVIA
CBP officers foil cocaine smuggling attempt; trusted “low-risk” traveler arrested
EL PASO, Texas -- A 71-year-old Mexican citizen was arrested for attempting to smuggle about 20 pounds of cocaine through a specially designated lane for low-risk travelers. The seizure happened at the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) lane at the Stanton Street dedicated commuter lane on Monday around 11:30 a.m.
KVIA
Early voting for city runoff election begins Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas -- Early voting for the runoff election to determine who will represent three City Council districts begins Wednesday and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 13. Six candidates for city representative are in the runoff, including District 6 incumbent Claudia Rodriguez, who’s vying to retain her seat after not winning enough votes to be re-elected outright on Nov. 8. Candidates in Districts 1 and 8 are also on the ballot. District 5 incumbent city Rep. Isabel Salcido was reelected after taking 64% of the votes in the general election.
KVIA
The complications of diabetes during the holidays
EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are a wonderful time of year when you spend time catching up with family and friends. It’s also a time when there is a lot of focus on food, which can be very stressful if you have diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that...
KVIA
WATCH: Coach Heiar holds first news conference since deadly shooting of UNM student
Update: NMSU Head Men's Basketball Coach Greg Heiar Tuesday opened his first news conference since a deadly shooting at UNM by acknowledging the UNM player's death last weekend, calling it a tragedy. "We sympathize with the community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the...
KVIA
NMSU QB Diego Pavia picks up flurry of national honors
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Highlighted by the Manning Award, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has earned a flurry of national recognitions following a tremendous performance against Liberty. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named Pavia as one of its Stars of the Week. Voting is now...
KVIA
One-on-one with UTEP’s Joe Golding; Miners prepare for round 2 of Battle of I-10
EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball team (5-1) will look to extend its winning streak to six when it takes on I-10 rival NM State (2-2) at the Pan-American Center at 7 p.m. MT Wednesday. Mattress Firm is the Presenting Sponsor of UTEP Men’s Basketball. The...
