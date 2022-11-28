ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Hal’s Hobby Warehouse, decades of putting smiles on Borderland faces

EL PASO, Texas- Hal’s Hobby Warehouse celebrates over four decades of business in the El Paso and Borderland area. From boats, trains and even tanks, Hal’s Hobby Warehouse has everything you are looking for. when it comes to miniature controlled vehicles. Carlos Priemer bought Hal’s Hobby Shop back...
Operation Noel helping kids stay warm this winter

For just $17.50, you can provide a warm winter jacket to a child in need. Every year, ABC-7 teams us with Operation Noel to help thousands of Borderland children. The organization started more than 70 years ago by the El Paso Herald Post. Operation Noel first provided dolls for girls, before changing its goal to coats.
The holiday season brings as much stress as it does joy

EL PASO, Texas - It’s the most wonderful time of the year . . . It’s the hap-happiest season of all.” But is it? The holidays are a time for family and cheer! But making sure the house is clean, and the food is ready can bring unwanted stress and depression in a time meant for happiness.
Highest-paying business jobs in El Paso

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in El Paso, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
Operation Noel helps Chaparral family

EL PASO, Texas -- Kenia Zamarron takes care of her three young sons. The single mom lives with her sister, nieces, and nephews. One of Zamarron's sons suffers from asthma. His father died in a work accident when the boy was just a year old. Zamarron recently moved back from...
Early voting for city runoff election begins Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Early voting for the runoff election to determine who will represent three City Council districts begins Wednesday and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 13. Six candidates for city representative are in the runoff, including District 6 incumbent Claudia Rodriguez, who’s vying to retain her seat after not winning enough votes to be re-elected outright on Nov. 8. Candidates in Districts 1 and 8 are also on the ballot. District 5 incumbent city Rep. Isabel Salcido was reelected after taking 64% of the votes in the general election.
The complications of diabetes during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are a wonderful time of year when you spend time catching up with family and friends. It’s also a time when there is a lot of focus on food, which can be very stressful if you have diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that...
NMSU QB Diego Pavia picks up flurry of national honors

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Highlighted by the Manning Award, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has earned a flurry of national recognitions following a tremendous performance against Liberty. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named Pavia as one of its Stars of the Week. Voting is now...
