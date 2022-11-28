ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

In-Person Minnesota Organic Conference Returns

Registration is open for Minnesota’s only statewide conference on organic agriculture, which is returning to an in-person format. The Minnesota Organic Conference, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will take place on January 5 and 6, 2023 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
December CWD hunt offers additional harvest opportunities

Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
Give the gift of the outdoors this holiday season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a variety of budget-friendly holiday gift options for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and interests. These gifts include subscriptions to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, gift cards, Nature Store items, and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses. Minnesota Conservation Volunteer. MCV magazine is packed...
Most snowmobile trails need more snow and cold temperatures

By statute, the opening date for Minnesota’s snowmobile trails is Dec. 1 but most of the state’s trails need more snow before they can be groomed for use, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Several conditions must be met before trails are groomed and safe:. The...
