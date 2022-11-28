Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Iowa Launches $20 Million Homeownership Grant Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- The State of Iowa's announcing $20 million in homeownership programs for more than 90 families. Grants are being awarded to 16 organizations, including a dozen Habitat for Humanity chapters in Iowa. “We know that homeownership is the leading driver of wealth creation,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The...
iheart.com
Ohio State Park Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In The US
A state park in Ohio has been named one of the most beautiful in the United States, according to a recent study. Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (like stunning and breathtaking) to determine which state park is the most beautiful in the country. Ohio's Hocking Hills ranked fourth with 62.26% of its 195 Yelp reviews describing its beauty. In addition, the study found Hocking Hills is growing in popularity. Google searches have increased by 70.79% in the last year.
iheart.com
Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
iheart.com
Florida Man Charged In Des Moines Bank Robbery
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Florida man is in custody after an unusual bank robbery in Des Moines. Police say 22-year-old Javier Camacho-Cepeda is accused of taking an Uber to rob Chase Bank at 6150 SE 14th Street Wednesday, then stealing his driver's vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect was later pulled over on I-35 in Minnesota. Police found a gun and cash in the vehicle.
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
iheart.com
Criminals: A Thief Openly Steals DOZENS of Handbags From Store
A surveillance camera in Florida caught a very bold thief openly dragging DOZENS of handbags out of a Burlington store on Black Friday. Two Idiots Stole an ATM, Then Accidentally Set Their Van on Fire While Trying to Grab the Loot. There are criminal masterminds, and there are these guys...
iheart.com
Houston-Area Restaurant Voted Best Burger In TX, Among The Best In The U.S.
A longtime local fave has been voted best burger in the state of Texas. Reader's Digest put in the work, did the necessary eating, and compiled a list of the best burgers in every state. The Texas winner was Tookie's Hamburgers & More in Kemah. You're probably familiar with Tookie's,...
Comments / 0