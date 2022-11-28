A ton of top-tier tech and software come together to create the aura of 'Disney Magic.' Disney researchers' newest development is an artificial intelligence system that makes it easier to 'age' an actor on screen. FRAN, which stands for Face Re-Aging Network, can graphically age an actor's face even while the performer is moving or lighting changes. Previous iterations of this technology required face alignment and consistency of lighting and stillness to apply the same kind of changes, which makes FRAN a first-of-its-kind in the world of CGI. The potential for this technology is extensive, as it could bring production budgets down and lessen the load on visual effects artists. Keep an eye out for actors who don’t quite look their age – that may be FRAN in action.

