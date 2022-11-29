The No Surprises Act is Full of Surprises

Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
Keeping Telehealth in Great (Security) Shape
COVID-19 turned telehealth into a household term, transforming the services that healthcare providers can offer patients. Thanks to advancements in connectivity, global experts in rare procedures and conditions can connect virtually to share knowledge with local medical practitioners and surgeons – and can conduct remote consultations in the comfort and privacy of patients’ homes worldwide. Telehealth is still viable and very important to connect patients to healthcare providers, even as the world returns to a semblance of normalcy. Many telehealth platform providers focus on endpoint security to protect their extremely sensitive data, with the industry increasingly integrating secure access service edge (SASE) products and VPN replacements.
CHIME/symplr Report Reveals Hospital Exec Priorities and 2023 Initiatives
– symplr, a provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, has announced the findings of its 2022 symplr Compass Survey. – The research captured sentiments from decision makers at top U.S. health systems to obtain insights about healthcare operations technology at their organizations, including effectiveness, challenges, and areas of opportunity. The results are published in the 2022 symplr Compass Survey Report, “From Disparate to Dynamic: Opportunities and Challenges in U.S. Healthcare Operations.”
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
HLTH22: AWS Launches Imaging, Health Analytics Capabilities
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) launches two new capabilities in HealthLake that deliver innovations for medical imaging and analytics. These new capabilities in Amazon HealthLake will enable next-generation imaging workflows in the cloud and derive insights from multi-modal health data, while complying with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. Amazon HealthLake...
Why Security Misconceptions Are Threatening Healthcare Systems’ IoT Devices
Hospitals and other critical healthcare systems face skyrocketing risks as ransomware attacks—which most commonly target IoT devices—continue to escalate. In 2021 alone, IoT ransomware attack incidents targeting healthcare organizations increased by 123%. While most healthcare systems have a healthy respect for the importance of securing the myriad Internet...
Driving Healthcare Operational Efficiency with IoT Sensing as a Service
Amid widespread staffing shortages across the healthcare sector, the need for IoT-enabled digital transformation in hospitals and patient care facilities is increasingly clear. For the first time since 2004, a lack of staffing has overtaken financial volatility as the No. 1 concern among healthcare CEOs in the American College of Healthcare Executives’ annual survey. Meanwhile, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, more than half of all U.S. patients report reductions in care quality due to personnel shortages. The problem is even further magnified in rural areas, with rural-based primary healthcare professionals ranking care quality as a greater concern than access to care within their communities.
RNSA22: Couchbase on AWS Enables Arthrex to Improve Patient Outcomes with IoT Data
– Couchbase, Inc., the cloud database platform company, today announced that Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, selected Couchbase on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve patient outcomes. – Embedded in the Arthrex Synergy product family, Couchbase is used in customer hospitals and operating rooms to manage...
HLTH22 Day 2 News Summary: Amazon Clinic Launch, General Catalyst, Verizon, Higi
Amazon launches Amazon Clinic, a virtual care option that will operate across 32 states that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions. For customers, the cost of consultations will vary by provider and...
How Will New FDA Hearing Aid Regulations Impact Health Plans?
The time has finally arrived. The Food & Drug Administration’s new over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid regulations are now in effect and health plans are starting to explore what it means for them. Among the many questions they may need to grapple with, a few are particularly salient:. – How...
How Fines Push Hospitals To Go Beyond CMS Price Transparency Rules
The gamble is over for hospitals that avoided complying with CMS price transparency mandates. After a slow start since they were implemented more than 18 months ago, CMS has issued 350 warnings for noncompliance, 157 corrective action requests, and finally issued fines to two Georgia hospitals in June. It seems many more will be on the way.
Specialty Pharma’s Next Big Opportunity: It’s Time for Patient Access to Adopt an Open Protocol
In January 2020, the financial conglomerate Visa announced it was acquiring a relatively unknown startup, Plaid, for $5.3 billion. Corporate acquisitions like these are not uncommon, but someone at the United States Department of Justice took notice of this announcement. Visa had established a stranglehold on financial transactions. The Justice Department moved to stop the acquisition on grounds that Plaid posed “a threat to this monopoly: it has been developing an innovative new solution that would be a substitute for Visa’s online debit services.”
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0