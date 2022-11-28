ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

tucsonlocalmedia.com

Oro Valley Festival is back with a bang

Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace. The tree-lighting ceremony...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
southwestcontemporary.com

Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022

Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵

'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff

One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Mandarin Grill: A Dining Review

On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I headed for Wokfire Grill at Speedway and Park in Tucson. But we could not find a parking space to save our lives. So we headed north to Grant Road and stopped at Mandarin Grill. I did not know anything about this place but Roy had been here years ago and thought it might be OK.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
thevailvoice.com

September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report

Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD: Pedestrian killed while jaywalking near Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was hit and killed while trying to cross the road near Speedway and Swan in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Roxane Marie Fobes died at the scene. The driver that hit Fobes remained on the scene,...
TUCSON, AZ

