tucsonlocalmedia.com
Oro Valley Festival is back with a bang
Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace. The tree-lighting ceremony...
southwestcontemporary.com
Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022
Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
thisistucson.com
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
Agua Caliente re-opens to the public
Two months to the day after a lightning strike sent hundreds of the park's signature palm trees up in flames, Pima County says Agua Caliente Park is open again to the public.
Tucson Gold Star widow gifted free car for Giving Tuesday
Two companies celebrated Giving Tuesday in Tucson by gifting a free restored car to local Gold Star widow.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
buffalonynews.net
Flair Airlines Connects Canadians and Americans With Canada's First Direct Flights to Tucson, Arizona
Flair Airlines, Canada's third largest domestic airline, is excited to connect Canadians and Americans with Canada's first direct route to Tucson, Arizona. Weekly service from Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Prince George, London, and Windsor to Tucson begins November 30, 2022. One-way fares starting from $99 CAD. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE /...
Police respond to Instagram threat made to Rincon HS
Tucson police responded to a threat to Rincon High School made via Instagram. According to a message sent to parents, the threat referenced the date Dec. 2.
Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
southernarizonaguide.com
Mandarin Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I headed for Wokfire Grill at Speedway and Park in Tucson. But we could not find a parking space to save our lives. So we headed north to Grant Road and stopped at Mandarin Grill. I did not know anything about this place but Roy had been here years ago and thought it might be OK.
Eegee's shuts down Grant and Alvernon location
Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grand and Alvernon. The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.
thisistucson.com
A coffee shop is coming to South Tucson, but it's so much more than that
Selina Barajas has deep roots in the city of South Tucson, and those roots along with a strong belief in community and economic development are driving her and her husband to open a coffee shop — Luna y Sol Cafe — in a 3,000-square-foot building. Selina and Abraham...
KOLD-TV
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
Arizona Man Gets 15 Years In Prison After Woman Dies From His Fentanyl
Oscar Sun Acuna, Jr., 36, of Tucson, Arizona, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Additionally, Acuna forfeited a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition. Acuna previously pleaded guilty to the Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death in
KOLD-TV
TPD: Pedestrian killed while jaywalking near Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was hit and killed while trying to cross the road near Speedway and Swan in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Roxane Marie Fobes died at the scene. The driver that hit Fobes remained on the scene,...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Oscar Sun Acuna was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
