Noozhawk
People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton
People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
Morro Bay council unanimously votes to fly LGBTQ Pride flag over City Hall
City Council members approved two ordinances to allow the flag and other commemorative banners.
Locals file petition to oust Paso Robles School Board member
New special election could cost school district $493,000. – A group of locals opposed to a school board member recently filed a petition with the County of San Luis Obispo that could force him out and require a special election. In October, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board...
The city of Lompoc offers rebate program to help reduce cost of utility bills
LOMPOC, Calif.- The city offers many rebates for appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, dish washers. The program can help cut down on utility bills. The post The city of Lompoc offers rebate program to help reduce cost of utility bills appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in San Luis Obispo
The spacious property located in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 10, 2022 for $2,345,000, or $720 per square foot. The house built in 2003 has an interior space of 3,256 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What SLO County restaurants could be fined for violations? See results of October inspections
One local restaurant didn’t appear to have food safety training, some needed to clean their facilities and several had issues with thawing foods. Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in October during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County clerk finds extra ballots, violates election code
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office discovered an additional 332 provisional ballots last week, after ordering election observers to leave the viewing area in an apparent violation of state law. On election night, the Clerk Recorder’s office reported that there were approximately 800 provisional ballots to be...
Santa Maria High School makes progress on new building
A new three-story building is about 80% complete at Santa Maria High School. The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District first broke ground in February of 2021.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District to conduct the remainder of a planned October controlled burn near Midland School in Los Olivos beginning Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Public Defender seeking sleeping bags, clothing to help homeless
To help the more than 1,900 people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is seeking donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, thermal underwear, scarves, hygiene products and backpacks. New or lightly used donations...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in North SLO County the week of Nov. 20?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $764,429, $451 per square foot.
New Times
Compton's problem child: As Oceano's two advisory councils continue bickering, SLO County supervisors could pull the plug on one
Twenty-six years after setting up advisory councils, the SLO County Board of Supervisors is about to discuss withdrawing recognition of one that has existed since the beginning. Following years of belligerent interactions with its critics and bouts of infighting, the Oceano Advisory Council (OAC) is in jeopardy. On Dec. 6,...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 14-20
On Nov. 14, Guillermo Leytonmendez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 14, Sierra Rose Fleming, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180...
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
See trees sparkle, sculptures shine at SLO Botanical Garden’s Nature Nights event
The new event features eight acres of lighted garden displays interspersed with beautiful artworks.
Deputy district attorney hired as supervising attorney in Monterey County
Peuvrelle will transition to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office at the beginning of 2023. – This week, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced his congratulations to Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle on his appointment as supervising attorney in Monterey County. After successfully prosecuting Paul Flores...
calcoastnews.com
Mountain lions continue to cause concern in San Luis Obispo
Mountain lion sightings are continuing to worry some San Luis Obispo residents, particularly after one pet was killed and another was threatened. Video shared on Next Door by SLO resident Natalie Davis shows a mountain lion chasing her mid-size dog around a yard at a San Luis Obispo home. Residents at the home were yelling for the dog to come inside as it stayed out in the yard and faced the mountain lion. It was the second mountain lion sighting in the span of a week, Davis wrote.
