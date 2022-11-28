Read full article on original website
As feds crack down, Governor Murphy seeks outside management of troubled veterans homes
Gov. Phil Murphy’s move comes weeks after the release of reports of improper care and abuse at the Menlo Park veterans home. The post As feds crack down, Governor Murphy seeks outside management of troubled veterans homes appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
2 Men Wounded In Daytime Atlantic City Shooting: Police
Two men were wounded in a daytime shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire near Hummock and Hobart Avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.
Atlantic City Anti-Violence Team Of Ex-Offenders: Do You Agree?
First, let me make it clear … I strongly believe in second chances. However, at the present time, Atlantic City, New Jersey has a major problem with persistent violent incidents that are taking place on a regular basis. Then, just when you thought the shootings and stabbings couldn’t get...
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses
Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
Former Atlantic City Schools Superintendent Is Poised To Return
We broke the news back on May 19, 2020 that Barry Caldwell, then Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools would be retiring on July 1, 2021. Caldwell provided exeptional advanced notice, more than a year’s worth. He promised to do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition. At the...
Philly Drug Lord Sold Brand-Name Heroin Called 'Funeral,' Feds Say
A convicted Philadelphia druglord known for selling his own brand of heroin will spend nearly 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors say. Ricardo "PR" Carrion, 42, was sentenced to 19 years and four months behind bars by a federal judge on Tuesday, Nov. 29, US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a statement.
Internet issues caused by 'unauthorized third party' close South Jersey school
Quite a few parents said they were frustrated over a lack of information before the notification came out Wednesday evening, and wanted to know if there's been a security breach.
$40M financing secured for industrial warehouse in central New Jersey
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $40 million in acquisition financing for 201 Elizabeth St., a 274,197-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Bordentown, Burlington County, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, LLC, through its sixth value-added investment vehicle, Penwood...
Man resentenced for 1998 Bristol house party mass slaying
A man serving four consecutive life sentences for killing four people when he was 17 at a house party in Bristol Township was recently resentenced to serve 80 to 160 years in state prison. Ivory King, now 41, was originally sentenced on Oct. 28, 1998, to four consecutive terms of...
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ
There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
Abdur Catoe, of Camden, Arrested & Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses
A Camden City man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, November 7, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. On November 29, 2022, Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Hodge.
US Marshals Arrest Camden Suspect In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor
A Camden City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said. Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with killing 30-year-old Ryan Hodge, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
Shore Medical Center recognizes Ocean City couple
SOMERS POINT – Chris and Andrea Monihan of Ocean City received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, Tuesday, Nov. 29. The award is presented annually to a physician, nurse, organization, administrator or community member who has gone above and beyond to support Shore’s surgical programs.
2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges
Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
