Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

2 Men Wounded In Daytime Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Two men were wounded in a daytime shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire near Hummock and Hobart Avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
CLEMENTON, NJ
rew-online.com

$40M financing secured for industrial warehouse in central New Jersey

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $40 million in acquisition financing for 201 Elizabeth St., a 274,197-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Bordentown, Burlington County, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, LLC, through its sixth value-added investment vehicle, Penwood...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ

There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
GALLOWAY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Abdur Catoe, of Camden, Arrested & Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses

A Camden City man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, November 7, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. On November 29, 2022, Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Hodge.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Camden Suspect In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A Camden City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said. Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with killing 30-year-old Ryan Hodge, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
CAMDEN, NJ
downbeach.com

Shore Medical Center recognizes Ocean City couple

SOMERS POINT – Chris and Andrea Monihan of Ocean City received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, Tuesday, Nov. 29. The award is presented annually to a physician, nurse, organization, administrator or community member who has gone above and beyond to support Shore’s surgical programs.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges

Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

