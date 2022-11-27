Read full article on original website
Hitchcock Field and Fork Pantry receives donations from Pepsi, Winn Dixie
In partnership with Winn Dixie, Pepsi donated $50,000 to the Alan and Cathy Hitchcock Field and Fork Pantry. The donations came in the form of $20,000 in Winn Dixie gift cards donated by Pepsi, as well as $5,000 in groceries courtesy of Winn Dixie. According to the University of Florida’s...
UF Environmental and Horticulture Club is holding its poinsettia sale Dec. 8 and 9
The University of Florida Environmental Horticulture Club is holding its 26th Annual Poinsettia Sale. The club carries over 4,000 plants and offers a variety of more than 40 types of poinsettias in its greenhouse. Located at the greenhouse behind Fifield Hall at 2475 Memorial Road on UF’s campus, the sale...
New sandwich shop is first bite at restaurant business for Haitian immigrant
It started with the $5 mini chicken sandwich sold at a local coffee shop. Then Shelton Seraphin stepped up to a food truck and became the purveyor of Gainesville’s most famous chicken sandwich. And now, the 30-year-old Haitian immigrant is seeking a bigger bite of the American business success...
The Point, Nov. 29, 2022: Gainesville City Commission struggles to fill officer positions
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville City Commission struggles to fill officer positions. “The Gainesville City Commission currently has five of its six charter officer positions vacant.”. • Gainesville Sun ($): Gainesville police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash...
The Point, Nov. 30, 2022: Voters unclear on Gainesville’s Complete Streets program
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Voter clarity on Gainesville’s Complete Streets program still evolving post-election. “Gainesville’s Vision Zero program, a part of the national Complete Streets movement, was introduced to the city commission in 2018, and the city implemented many of its major components in 2021.”
Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
Data do not account for families experiencing homelessness in Alachua and surrounding counties
Hopeless. Angry. Lonely. That’s how Amber Tillman and Christopher Smith describe how they are feeling these days. The engaged couple has lived in their white Chevrolet Venture minivan every weekend since Gator football season began this fall because they can’t afford weekend hotel prices anymore. Hotel prices in...
Gainesville police locate car involved in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run
The Gainesville Police Department, working with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, located Wednesday night the vehicle wanted for Monday morning’s fatal hit-and-run incident, according to a news release from the police department. Police did not make an arrest after finding the car and are still collecting evidence for...
Marion County deputies are searching for two missing children
OCALA, Fla. – Two children were reported missing by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen Monday at 18722 Southeast 93rd Place, according to the media release. The Department of Children and Families said it believes the children were picked up by their biological mother, Amanda Via.
