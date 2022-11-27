ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

wuft.org

UF Environmental and Horticulture Club is holding its poinsettia sale Dec. 8 and 9

The University of Florida Environmental Horticulture Club is holding its 26th Annual Poinsettia Sale. The club carries over 4,000 plants and offers a variety of more than 40 types of poinsettias in its greenhouse. Located at the greenhouse behind Fifield Hall at 2475 Memorial Road on UF’s campus, the sale...
wuft.org

The Point, Nov. 30, 2022: Voters unclear on Gainesville’s Complete Streets program

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Voter clarity on Gainesville’s Complete Streets program still evolving post-election. “Gainesville’s Vision Zero program, a part of the national Complete Streets movement, was introduced to the city commission in 2018, and the city implemented many of its major components in 2021.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent

Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
MICANOPY, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville police locate car involved in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run

The Gainesville Police Department, working with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, located Wednesday night the vehicle wanted for Monday morning’s fatal hit-and-run incident, according to a news release from the police department. Police did not make an arrest after finding the car and are still collecting evidence for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Marion County deputies are searching for two missing children

OCALA, Fla. – Two children were reported missing by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen Monday at 18722 Southeast 93rd Place, according to the media release. The Department of Children and Families said it believes the children were picked up by their biological mother, Amanda Via.
MARION COUNTY, FL

