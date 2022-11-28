ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team

Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Astros upgrade ‘absolutely kills’ Yankees; Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander updates

The Houston Astros beat up on the Yankees again in the 2022 regular season, then they knocked them out of the playoffs again on their way to winning another World Series. And now while the Yankees wait for free agent Aaron Judge to decide whether he’s returning or leaving after a 62-homer season, the Astros already have hit an offseason home run.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job

The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
The Spun

Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season

Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?

The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.

