Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team
Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
MLB Hot Stove: Astros upgrade ‘absolutely kills’ Yankees; Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander updates
The Houston Astros beat up on the Yankees again in the 2022 regular season, then they knocked them out of the playoffs again on their way to winning another World Series. And now while the Yankees wait for free agent Aaron Judge to decide whether he’s returning or leaving after a 62-homer season, the Astros already have hit an offseason home run.
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job
The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season
Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?
The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
ESPN senior writer pitches ‘One Big’ Yankees move to make Red Sox miserable
The surest way to prevent Xander Bogaerts from hitting back-breaking homers off Gerrit Cole is for the Yankees to unite both Bogaerts and Cole on the same team. Thankfully, ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield totally seems to get it. Now, while the Yankees signing Bogaerts is about as likely as...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
Astros steal high-profile free-agent DH from Red Sox in first major offseason signing
Days after the Red Sox were named a ‘top contender‘ for free-agent slugger Jose Abreu, they’ll have to add ‘Find pitchers who can get him out’ to their offseason to-do list, instead. On Monday afternoon, Bob Nightengale broke the news that the Houston Astros are...
