Florida State

Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'

By Isabella Zavarise
 3 days ago
Janet Turrin Goldstein-Cohen
2d ago

It’s for the sun and weather, we have plenty of crime here and our homeowners insurance and rent have skyrocketed so it’s no longer affordable

Richard
2d ago

Bull — People move to the sunshine state because of sunshine.It has nothing to do with crime and Florida is right up with the worst.Florida was great before Desantis and will state great after he leaves.

Danielle Calderon
2d ago

I’m from Miami. And I can tell you florida has a lot of crime. People move to florida for the weather not the crime statistics.

