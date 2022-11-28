During this time of year, I hope those of you who tucked last year’s Paperwhite or Amaryllis bulbs in the garage or cold storage are bringing them out and giving them a nice moist drink to bring them back to life for this holiday season. When properly stored dry and cool over the coming year, they return year after year in your home or, if you like, in your gardens. Remember the rule of thumb when planting any bulbs in your garden is two to three times their height deep…so if the bulb is 2″ tall, plant 4 to 6″ deep in your gardens. If you are in a warmer area of the High Desert, deeper is always better to help the bulb receive the cold treatment it requires.

PHELAN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO