Wrightwood, CA

Spark of Love Toy Drive in the Tri-Community

The Wrightwood Community Service District is partnering with the Spark of Love Toy Drive to provide Christmas gifts to local children in the Tri-Community. According to the ABC7 website, the Spark of Love Toy Drive is the largest community toy drive in the nation, and the Wrightwood CSD is excited to be involved.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Things To Do This Weekend: December 2-4, 2022

It’s officially the Christmas Season and there are plenty of holiday events happening around the Tri-Community. Expect cloudy weather this weekend with a chance of rain projected for Sunday. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!. On Friday,...
PHELAN, CA
It’s Time To Revive Your Bulbs From Their Suspended Animation

During this time of year, I hope those of you who tucked last year’s Paperwhite or Amaryllis bulbs in the garage or cold storage are bringing them out and giving them a nice moist drink to bring them back to life for this holiday season. When properly stored dry and cool over the coming year, they return year after year in your home or, if you like, in your gardens. Remember the rule of thumb when planting any bulbs in your garden is two to three times their height deep…so if the bulb is 2″ tall, plant 4 to 6″ deep in your gardens. If you are in a warmer area of the High Desert, deeper is always better to help the bulb receive the cold treatment it requires.
PHELAN, CA

