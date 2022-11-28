A winemaker or sommelier's dedication to their craft is apparent in the way they taste wines — pouring the wine in the proper stemmed glass, observing the color by holding up to the light, swirling and sniffing to smell its aroma, and slurping the wine to introduce oxygen to taste it more clearly. It can be intimidating to observe this ritual, but understanding the reasons behind the movements can make it accessible for even casual wine drinkers. All these acts optimize the drinking experience using a combination of senses: sight, smell, and of course, taste.

15 HOURS AGO