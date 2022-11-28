Read full article on original website
winemag.com
Wine Enthusiast Podcast: Intimidated by French Wine? Katie Melchior Wants to Change That
This is our fourth and final conversation with the Wine Enthusiast Future 40 Tastemakers. This week assistant editor Jacy Topps sits down with Katie Melchior. Katie is a French-speaking blogger, influencer and educator based in Jersey City. After living and studying in France, Katie fell in love with the language,...
Nature calls! We’re looking for children to write for the Guardian
Young Country Diary is back, and taking pieces from children about the natural world in winter
Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies
What makes Diageo’s annual Special Releases unique isn’t that it’s a collection of flashy rare bottles the likes of which you’ve never seen before. On the contrary, what makes these whiskies worth trying is that they're unique expressions from familiar distilleries, with old favorites like Lagavulin, Talisker, and Oban usually making an appearance. The 2022 […]
winemag.com
Medlock Ames 2019 Yarrow Merlot (Alexander Valley)
Meaty for a Merlot, this full-bodied and robust wine offers charcoal, black pepper and graphite aromas followed by blackberry, black olive and rosemary flavors on a moderately tannic texture. Best from 2025. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $70,Buy Now. Designation. Yarrow. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.7%
winemag.com
MacRostie 2020 Nightwing Vineyard Chardonnay (Petaluma Gap)
Very ripe, almost sweet pear and peach flavors are bolstered by good fruit acidity in this well-balanced wine. Complex accents of toasted almond and butter are layered into the delicious fruits. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. $48,Buy Now. Designation. Nightwing Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.1%
winemag.com
Spottswoode 2019 Family Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon (St. Helena)
Alluring aromas of cedar, dark plums, black currants and tobacco lead to generous and finely spiced flavors including black cherries, black currants, mint and a hint of cocoa. Fine-grained tannins and a full but not heavy body frame the complex flavors beautifully. Best from 2028–2040. Jim Gordon. rating. 97.
winemag.com
Davies Vineyard 2018 J. Davies Jamie Red (Diamond Mountain District)
This deep, saturated and complex wine offers opulent aromas of mahogany, blueberries and espresso. The palate brings on dark chocolate, black currants and mint wrapped in velvety, fine-grained tannins. Excellent concentration and layering make it extra appealing to sip. Best 2028–2040. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. $245,Buy Now. Designation.
winemag.com
Jules Taylor 2021 Pinot Gris (Marlborough)
This pink-rimmed PG opens with a fragrant bouquet of honeysuckle, lime leaf, pear and red apple. Aromas morph into flavors on this dry but fruity wine. It's an elegant example of the NZ Pinot Gris style, made for summer sipping on its own or could pair well with grilled asparagus and goat's cheese. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Beltane Ranch 2021 Drummond Block Estate Grown Sauvignon Blanc (Sonoma Valley)
Clean, tangy and well balanced, this mineral-scented wine offers bracing lime, jicama and crisp apple flavors on a racy texture. The fruit core is vibrant and keeps pumping flavors through the finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Drummond Block Estate Grown. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
Jalopnik
Tesla's New Tequila Glasses Are Designed to Ruin Your Tequila Drinking Experience
A few years back, Tesla decided that as well as making electric cars, it should also make tequila. It was part of a wave through the liquor industry that saw The Rock, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, and a boatload of other famous faces start shipping their own brands of tequila. Now, for anyone who was daft enough to buy a spirit made by a car company, the automaker has a set of glasses that match the design of its tequila. And I hate them.
winemag.com
Sebastiani 2019 Cherryblock Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma Valley)
Bold black fruits and a big structure highlight this full-bodied wine.Well-concentrated blackberries and black cherries form the core, while subtle accents of mint and anise dance around the edges. Despite 50% new barrels, the wine is not overly oaky, and lets the pure power of the grape variety shine through. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Drumsara 2017 Dry Pinot Grigio (Central Otago)
The label on this 2017 Otago wine states that it is a “dry Pinot Grigio,” but its honeyed opulence, fruit forwardness and bottle age give an impression of sweetness, even a slight one. It opens with bright lemon-lime, peach and ginger notes, with a honeyed underbelly and a slight kerosene note. The palate is slippery with concentrated lemon and honey notes and a lovely lift of citrusy acidity. Sip with salty young cheese or a spicy Thai curry. Christina Pickard.
Cocktail of the week: Rockwell’s whisky and ginger highball – recipe
Ginger ale is a classic pairing with whisky, because of the way they complement each other: the whisky brings spice and bit of smokiness, which the ginger ale offsets beautifully (if you want a bigger gingery kick, use ginger beer instead). Cynar’s bittersweet, herbal tones and caramel, toffee and cinnamon notes, meanwhile, make it a great foil for scotch on a winter’s night.
Best Wine Clubs for Your Money, According to Sommeliers
Wine clubs are subscription-based plans that deliver a selection of wines, picked by an expert based on your input and selected preferences, to your door every month or so. Some subscription plans allow customers to select the number of bottles they'll like to receive, the wine type and its production region. Many of these come with information about the winemakers, tasting notes and other details to help deepen your wine knowledge. Wine clubs also offer options based on production methods like keto, vegan or organic.
Prosecco Isn’t “Just Cheap Champagne” — Here’s the Difference
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The wide world of sparkling wine spans unassuming bubbles you might impulsively pop open to top off a cocktail at happy hour, as well as investment pieces you store in climate-controlled chambers for years. To understand the differences between Prosecco and Champagne, it’s helpful to remember that neither is a brand — instead, these are styles of wine that share their names with the regions where they’re made.
Expert Explains What Glass You Should Really Use To Drink Wine
A winemaker or sommelier's dedication to their craft is apparent in the way they taste wines — pouring the wine in the proper stemmed glass, observing the color by holding up to the light, swirling and sniffing to smell its aroma, and slurping the wine to introduce oxygen to taste it more clearly. It can be intimidating to observe this ritual, but understanding the reasons behind the movements can make it accessible for even casual wine drinkers. All these acts optimize the drinking experience using a combination of senses: sight, smell, and of course, taste.
winemag.com
Patent 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Yountville)
This light- to medium-bodied wine tastes tangy, mineral-like and herbaceous. White pepper, thyme and chalky-salty notes carry through the palate. It is interesting, savory and complex. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $33,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.2%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. White. User Avg...
Mic
These single-serve wines are the perfect gift for people who are hard to shop for
A candle takes dozens of hours to burn down, and there are only so many lotions, bath salts, masks, and other self-care products a person can use. But a gift that’s always put to good use (and quickly)? Booze, of course. And thanks to its single-serve packaging, ready-to-give boxes, and range of variety packs so all you have to choose is team white, red, rose, or a mix of the above, Wander + Ivy’s restaurant-quality wines make giving your friends and family something they’ll actually use really, really easy.
Gear Patrol
The Macallan's Newest Scotch Whiskey Is As Old As the Oldest Boomers
You’ve probably sipped a 10- or 12-year-old whiskey from The Macallan a few times. You may have even been fortunate enough to splurge on a bottle of The Macallan 18. But you’ve probably never had a scotch that’s been aged as long as The Macallan’s latest release.
