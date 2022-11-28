Read full article on original website
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again
Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Aidan Hutchinson takes shot at Jaguars over draft decision
Aidan Hutchinson could have been the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft had the Jacksonville Jaguars seen fit to take him there. They did not, and Hutchinson seems to remember why. Hutchinson will face the Jaguars this week as a member of the Detroit Lions, eight months...
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
Steelers Legend Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Myles Garrett Fight – Absolutely Would’ve ‘Went To Jail’ For Ben Roethlisberger
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football this week 24-17. Since this was one of the Monday Night Football broadcasts that did not feature a Manningcast on ESPN2, someone had to fill the void. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger decided to host Maurkice Pouncey on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and have his own watch party during the broadcast, and it did not disappoint.
Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming
For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard
With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tua Tagovailoa outshines every other QB in a specific stat
First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided once he took the job that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a player worth investing in. After upgrading his supporting cast and building up his confidence during the offseason, Tagovailoa has rewarded the Dolphins in spades. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has noticed a substantial jump in third-year QB’s development.
Chiefs' coach Matt Nagy responds to Patrick Mahomes' wild draft story
Patrick Mahomes recently shared a wild NFL Draft story, crediting coach Matt Nagy for helping him become a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes said Nagy gave him advanced access to plays he was to go over with head coach Andy Reid ahead of the 2017 Draft, essentially helping the quarterback cheat.
Mike Florio Says 2022 Steelers Not Out Of Playoff Race But They Absolutely Need To Pull Off An Inside Straight
The Pittsburgh Steelers won a hard-fought victory on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Kenny Pickett led his first career fourth-quarter comeback with a brilliantly balanced drive with the rookie calling for a Benny Snell run for the go-ahead score. The defense played lights out in the first half and held on late to secure the victory for the Steelers.
Watch: Sideline exchange between Mike Vrabel, Titans rookie goes viral
Tennessee Titans rookie Treylon Burks made one of the best hustle plays of Week 13, but the wide receiver was quick to admit that the play would not have happened if he did his job correctly. Head coach Mike Vrabel pushed that thought out of Burks’ head in a hurry.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst responds Justin Reid trash talk
Hurst's comment comes after Reid said to Fox4's PJ Green on Wednesday that he would "lock down" wide receiver Tee Higgins. Reid later clarified on Twitter that he meant to say Hurst (not Higgins). After the safety's comments, Cincinnati Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase jumped on Twitter to respond...
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game
A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal
Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
