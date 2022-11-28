ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests

The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.The broadcaster said the cameraman was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanctGrant ShappsMr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for...
The Jewish Press

Widespread Chinese Protests after COVID Lockdown Prevented Escape from Burning Building

Protests are erupting across China over the regime’s strict anti-COVID controls that confine millions to their homes. The protests have reached Shanghai and other cities over reports that blame the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China on the lockdown of blocks of apartments.
TheDailyBeast

Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96

Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
Washington Examiner

Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests

While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
Markets Insider

US stocks fall as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread across China

US stocks drop as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread in more cities across China. Oil prices dropped, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, shedding roughly 2.8%. Investors are watching how Beijing handles the civil unrest as well as a spike in new virus infections across China. US stocks dropped Monday as...
AFP

China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests

China's top Covid official has signalled a possible relaxing of the country's strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom. Sun's remarks -- as well as relaxations of rules by local authorities -- "could signal that China is beginning to consider the end of its stringent zero-Covid policy," analysts said.
Daily Beast

Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet

Billy club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign.
France 24

Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'

China's top security body warned late on Tuesday night that authorities would "crack down" on the protests, which are the most widespread since pro-democracy rallies in 1989 that were crushed with deadly force. The protests erupted over the weekend across major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, with China's vast security...
New York Post

Fury over China’s insane, endless COVID lockdowns exposes the idiocy of President Xi

“Need human rights, need freedom,” chanted hundreds of protesters Saturday night in Shanghai, along with “Don’t want Covid test, want freedom!” and “Don’t want dictatorship, want democracy!” Plus demands for President Xi Jinping to “step down.” Xi’s insane “Zero COVID” policies and the endless severe lockdowns they require are a disaster for the nation. And the protests show they’re helping turn China’s people against Communist Party rule. Police moved in at 3 a.m. Saturday night to shut down the Shanghai protests, but hundreds returned on Sunday, now chanting “Release the people” of those arrested hours earlier. Beijing, Nanjing, Guangzhou and other...

