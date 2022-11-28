Read full article on original website
Related
Photos show the true scale of the anti-COVID protests sweeping China
Frustration with the Chinese government's COVID-19 restrictions has reached a boiling point, leading to the largest protests since Tiananmen Square.
UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests
The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.The broadcaster said the cameraman was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanctGrant ShappsMr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for...
The Jewish Press
Widespread Chinese Protests after COVID Lockdown Prevented Escape from Burning Building
Protests are erupting across China over the regime’s strict anti-COVID controls that confine millions to their homes. The protests have reached Shanghai and other cities over reports that blame the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China on the lockdown of blocks of apartments.
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
White House weighs in as China gripped by large-scale protests over Xi's COVID-19 policies
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
Washington Examiner
Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests
While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
'Violent' Response to China Protests Could Be End for Xi: Tiananmen Leader
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
US stocks fall as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread across China
US stocks drop as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread in more cities across China. Oil prices dropped, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, shedding roughly 2.8%. Investors are watching how Beijing handles the civil unrest as well as a spike in new virus infections across China. US stocks dropped Monday as...
Major city in near-lockdown after record Covid cases and iPhone worker protests
HONG KONG — The Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory, largely went into lockdown on Thursday amid a growing Covid outbreak, as China reported more new cases nationwide than at any point in the pandemic. In the previous 24 hours, the number...
China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests
China's top Covid official has signalled a possible relaxing of the country's strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom. Sun's remarks -- as well as relaxations of rules by local authorities -- "could signal that China is beginning to consider the end of its stringent zero-Covid policy," analysts said.
Protests erupt in China over COVID restrictions
Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration is receiving backlash from Chinese citizens over new COVID lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
Daily Beast
Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet
Billy club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign.
France 24
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
China's top security body warned late on Tuesday night that authorities would "crack down" on the protests, which are the most widespread since pro-democracy rallies in 1989 that were crushed with deadly force. The protests erupted over the weekend across major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, with China's vast security...
Fury over China’s insane, endless COVID lockdowns exposes the idiocy of President Xi
“Need human rights, need freedom,” chanted hundreds of protesters Saturday night in Shanghai, along with “Don’t want Covid test, want freedom!” and “Don’t want dictatorship, want democracy!” Plus demands for President Xi Jinping to “step down.” Xi’s insane “Zero COVID” policies and the endless severe lockdowns they require are a disaster for the nation. And the protests show they’re helping turn China’s people against Communist Party rule. Police moved in at 3 a.m. Saturday night to shut down the Shanghai protests, but hundreds returned on Sunday, now chanting “Release the people” of those arrested hours earlier. Beijing, Nanjing, Guangzhou and other...
China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy, and why China still enforces it, explained
China intends to eradicate the virus, but the Chinese are pushing back with mass protests over the rigid rules.
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China's rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country's emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday.
Comments / 0