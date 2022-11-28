Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.
KEYC
St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps. According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas prices...
kymnradio.net
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas talks about safe ice fishing, DUI enforcement, and. provides a Rice County Jail construction update.
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
KEYC
Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride to end after 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers are needed for what has been announced as the final Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride. The annual ride honors the lives lost in a mass public execution of 38 Dakota men and two others following the War of 1862. Leaders of the ride say that 40...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
KAAL-TV
Timing Out Tuesday’s Snow
Look for an early onset of rain/snow/ice to fall south of I-90 this morning. This will really limit how much snow we see in our northeast Iowa communities. Snow won’t have a problem falling though to the northwest, especially from Fairmont, to Mankato, to the Twin Cities, where the highest totals are expected. In between, snow will be likely for everyone, coming down very steady, even heavy for some at times this afternoon, wrapping up by 8 PM. Lesser amounts are expected to the SE, where more of a rain/snow mix is looking likely, cutting back on the overall snow potential. Most of the Weather First Viewing Area is in between the highest & lowest marks, which means a good 2-4″ is looking pretty likely for the area.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Snow System Arriving Tuesday Morning
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in place until 9:00 Tuesday night for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright in central Minnesota. Three to five inches of snow are expected today, stretching from the Wisconsin border back toward Worthington, over to Fairmont and...
Comments / 0