90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All — the most shocking revelations

The 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All is underway, and as always, members of the 90 Day universe are airing it all out in front of host Shaun Robinson. In a season that finally saw Debbie find romance and Natalie end up back on Mike's doorstep, viewers had a number of questions about the future of the singles searching for love. So what happened when the season reunion started airing — quite simply, a lot.

Here are some of the most shocking revelations from the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All.

Natalie has no plans on divorcing Mike

Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 (Image credit: TLC)

One of the more defining revelations made in the first part of the Tell All is that Natalie has no plans of legally ending things with Mike. She also isn't necessarily moving back to Washington state to reconcile with her husband. The reality star is currently residing in Florida and planning to move to Los Angeles, which is closer to her season 3 love interest Josh. However, the two made it abundantly clear that they are not officially in a relationship and don't use the labels boyfriend and girlfriend. (Considering she still calls someone husband for the foreseeable future, perhaps this is for the best.)

Natalie's pending move and her relationship status with Josh was cloaked in a lot of mystery, which Shaun and the other castmates weren't shy about trying to solve. When Tim pressed Josh about his hesitancy with Natalie, the former hypothesized that the fact Natalie was still married is to blame. However, before Josh had an opportunity to really express his feelings on the topic, Natalie turned to him and stated:

"I will never divorce for a guy who is not gonna be there for me, and I don't give a f**k what you think of me, honestly."

The sentiment was definitely a bit cold on all accounts. While Josh seemingly shrugged it off, Natalie's castmates Tania and Tiffany grilled her on whether or not she was only hanging onto Mike as a "backup" partner. Shaun even asked Natalie if she still wants to be in a relationship with Mike, which is a fair question since she spent the season finale telling Mike she wanted to reconcile.

In Natalie fashion, she replied to Shaun's inquiry by stating, "I'm not holding to Mike. Mike is a part of my life. We talk." The 90 Day star then walked off the set. Perhaps a clearer picture of her love life will come to light when Mike walks on stage and shares his side of things.

Tiffany alleges Ronald cheated and took money from her

Tiffany on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 (Image credit: TLC )

It was a bit disheartening to find out in the Tell All that Tiffany and Ronald are not in a good place. As the couple started airing their marital laundry, it became clear why that is.

First, it's revealed that when the two initially separated, Ronald actually acquired a girlfriend. Tiffany found out about this other woman while looking online. Ouch! However, despite the incident, she told him they could start over with a clean slate, hence the reason she was in South Africa in the season 3 finale. Unfortunately, their new start was short-lived.

As the first part of the Tell All continued and things between the married couple grew more contentious, Tiffany alleged that a few days after her arrival in South Africa, Ronald was messaging with the previously mentioned other woman and was even receiving money from her. Furthermore, Tiffany accused Ronald of taking her own debit card to steal $200 to go gambling. Ronald vehemently denied the accusation of theft.

Caesar is dating two women

Caesar on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 (Image credit: TLC)

When viewers last saw Caesar, he was in talks to bring his Ukrainian girlfriend Alona to the US. Well, early on in the Tell All special, he made it known that the two are no longer together. Then in an astounding twist, Caesar showed he wasn’t disheartened by the turn of events because he’s already moved on. He’s dating not one, but two different women. That’s a point that was further explored in the Tell All part two.

Apparently, Caesar is dating two Ukrainian women named Katrina and Stella, who are planning to come to the states to live with him — at the same time. According to him, they are in somewhat of a throuple relationship and he’s ready to welcome them into his home and even start having children.

Most of the other 90 Day stars on the reunion stage were surprised by this news. Natalie and Debbie argued it was disgusting, while Veronica expressed her own views on why his current dating life seems problematic. However, Tania wished him well and wants him to be happy.

Caesar, 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC)

For his entire stint on TV, viewers have been desperate to know why Caesar only seems to date Ukrainian women. Fans couldn’t fathom why he doesn’t try looking for love in the US, but always takes his search to Ukraine. When Shaun asked him about this dating practice he stated he goes to the country "because I want to get them straight from the country."

Understandably, the comment didn’t go over well. That’s when Tim stepped in and tried to clean it up. Tim claimed:

"I think he chose his words poorly. I think what he meant is that he didn’t want them westernized yet. I feel like in other countries women treat me better and look at me at a higher standard than women in this country."

Tim’s comments were arguably perhaps even more distasteful than Caesar’s, and some of the women on stage made no qualms about making disapproving faces. As this topic of conversation continued, it became apparent that Caesar feels he’s more attractive or appealing to women outside of the US.

Tania wants to have a good time

Tania, 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC)

The major Tania news of the Tell All is she is interested in enjoying her single life. However, the catch is she’s not quite single, as she is still married to Syngin with no immediate plans of divorcing. For her, the marriage is over and her husband is out of sight, so out of mind. Debbie attempted to get clarity on why Tania is not more eager to get a divorce, but Tania rebutted she just doesn’t think about it.

Anyway, while Tania has an interest in finding a new mate, she’s also interested in just exploring romance with "women and couples."

Colt and Vanessa aren’t on good terms

Colt and Vanessa on 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC)

During the 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 Tell All, Debbie was a punching bag for her son Colt and his wife Vanessa. The couple was quick to blame Debbie for their marital problems and lashed out at her in a way that most children wouldn’t dare with a parent.

Fast forward to the season 3 Tell All, and Debbie and Colt came face to face for the first time since she moved to Canada with her boyfriend, Tony. It’s clear that Colt and Debbie are still at odds, as he offered no remorse for the way he spoke to Debbie during the course of the season. Additionally, in a shocking twist, there was actually some tension between Colt and Vanessa. When Shaun asked about the status of their marriage, Vanessa was quick to say:

“I’ve never experienced Colt without Debbie, and I feel like I gained a son now.”

By no stretch of the imagination is that statement a compliment.



The 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All continues to air on Monday at 8 pm ET/PT.