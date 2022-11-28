Read full article on original website
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company continues award stream with ‘Antigone’
The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) is the recipient of two 2022 Wilde Awards for outstanding work for the stage. “Antigone” won an award for Best Play and its director Sara Hawkins Rusk, scored a Best Director award. “This recognition is incredibly significant for our program and for our...
Detroit Mercy Dental student organization wins Chapter of the Year honor
Detroit Mercy’s American Student Dental Association (ASDA) was honored recently as the District 6 Chapter of the Year. More on Detroit Mercy’s ASDA.
Detroit Mercy animated short film festival to be held, Dec. 16
Join students from Detroit Mercy’s Computer Animation and Voice Acting class as they present animated short films they wrote, directed, performed, edited and produced during the 2022 semester. The film festival will be held Friday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. in the Exhibition Space of the...
Antoine Davis breaks Horizon League men’s basketball scoring record
Antoine Davis became the Horizon League’s all-time leading scorer on Thursday, helping lead Detroit Mercy men’s basketball to a 75-66 road victory over preseason league favorite, Purdue Fort Wayne. Davis made three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 90 seconds later in the contest to break the record...
