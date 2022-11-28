Volunteer and create a few holiday gift baskets on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:45-2 p.m. on the McNichols Campus with Detroit Mercy’s Titan Equity Nourish Network (TENN)!. The gift baskets will be going to Princeton Street residents, also the recipient of TENN’s produce deliveries! Volunteers will also be able to take home their own gift baskets.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO