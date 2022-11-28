Read full article on original website
The 7 Best Christmas Lights Detroit, MichiganHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Halloween spoiled by roaches in a suburban Detroit neighborhoodMuhammad Junaid MustafaDetroit, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
udmercy.edu
Detroit Mercy creates new scholarship for master’s level psychologists
Detroit Mercy’s College of Liberal Arts & Education will announce a new scholarship Dec. 8 that provides significant financial support for graduate students enrolled in the Clinical Psychology Master’s Program beginning in the fall of 2023. The Detroit Mercy Ignite Scholarship for Clinical Psychology master’s degree students will...
udmercy.edu
Help make holiday gift baskets for local residents
Volunteer and create a few holiday gift baskets on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:45-2 p.m. on the McNichols Campus with Detroit Mercy’s Titan Equity Nourish Network (TENN)!. The gift baskets will be going to Princeton Street residents, also the recipient of TENN’s produce deliveries! Volunteers will also be able to take home their own gift baskets.
udmercy.edu
World-famous Great Lakes ship collection part of Detroit Mercy legacy
Throughout the school year, Pat Higo fields calls for photos and other materials as an archives and special collections librarian at University of Detroit Mercy. But there’s a specific collection Higo receives more requests for than any other and it’s been part of the University’s legacy for decades.
udmercy.edu
Money Management seminar, Dec. 1
Detroit Mercy’s Center for Career & Professional Development (CCPD) is set to host a Money Management seminar for the Titan community on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:45-1:45 p.m. The seminar, presented by Alliance Catholic Credit Union, will be held in Reno Hall, Room 165. A boxed lunch will be...
udmercy.edu
Support TENN with holiday candy grams!
Support Detroit Mercy’s Titan Equity Nourish Network, while also buying a gift for the holidays with a candy gram!. For just $2.50, you get to choose from one of three cards to include with a candy cane, or for $5 you get a card, candy cane and plush toy! Purchase the candy gram from Monday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 2.
udmercy.edu
Two Detroit Mercy fraternities to host a toy drive in collaboration with Toys for Tots
The brothers of Lambda Theta Phi – Beta Epsilon Chapter and Phi Beta Sigma – Rho Nu Chapter have announced a collaboration with Toys for Tots with a Holiday Toy Drive. The Detroit Mercy fraternities will host two drop-off days and locations:. Tuesday, Dec. 6 — Detroit Cristo...
udmercy.edu
Rutgers professor to give virtual talk on ending systemic racism in faculty hiring
While many colleges and universities have been lauded for increasing student diversity, many of these same institutions have failed to achieve any comparable diversity among their faculty. In a ReBUILDetroit professional development event with Marybeth Gasman, author of “Doing the Right Thing: How to End Systemic Racism in Faculty Hiring,”...
