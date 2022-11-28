Support Detroit Mercy’s Titan Equity Nourish Network, while also buying a gift for the holidays with a candy gram!. For just $2.50, you get to choose from one of three cards to include with a candy cane, or for $5 you get a card, candy cane and plush toy! Purchase the candy gram from Monday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 2.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO