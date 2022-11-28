MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly assault in Madison Heights. Authorities responded to a reported incident in the parking lot of T-Mobile near 14 Mile and I-75 on Friday, November 25, around 6:30 p.m. According to Madison Heights police, a 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle after getting out of his car, reportedly there was some sort of altercation just before the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows. The Madison Heights Police Department is currently investigating all leads. If anyone has information on this incident or can help identify the suspect, please contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO