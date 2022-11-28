Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween spoiled by roaches in a suburban Detroit neighborhoodMuhammad Junaid MustafaDetroit, MI
The 7 Best Christmas Lights Detroit, MichiganHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Related
Murder suspect caught on camera at Detroit gas station seconds before shooting driver of truck, police looking for tips
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips after a man was caught on surveillance camera at a gas station getting into a truck moments before the driver was shot and killed.
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
WNEM
Sheriff: Burton man arrested for trafficking 13-year-old
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Burton man has been arrested for allegedly human trafficking a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began after a young victim went to Hurley Medical Center and provided information involving her 13-year-old sister, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST)...
Threat at Livonia Stevenson HS prompts police response, investigation on one-year anniversary of Oxford shooting
An investigation is underway after a threatening message was found in a school bathroom, prompting a police response at Livonia’s Stevenson High School Wednesday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
The Oakland Press
Lengthy prison sentence for man who beat another with baseball bat, leaving him injured for life
A 32-year-old Fowlerville man will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated after being sentenced to a minimum of 62 and a-half years for a savage beating of a Northville man in 2019. On Nov. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Victoria Valentine handed down the sentence to Christopher Allen...
fox2detroit.com
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
Man tried to grab, then chased 9-year-old boy playing outside in St. Clair County: police
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who drives a white van after what appears to be an attempted child abduction.
Police: Parking lot altercation leads to deadly assault with vehicle
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly assault in Madison Heights. Authorities responded to a reported incident in the parking lot of T-Mobile near 14 Mile and I-75 on Friday, November 25, around 6:30 p.m. According to Madison Heights police, a 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle after getting out of his car, reportedly there was some sort of altercation just before the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows. The Madison Heights Police Department is currently investigating all leads. If anyone has information on this incident or can help identify the suspect, please contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
Detroit News
Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said. Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck...
Clinton Twp. man charged with attempted murder after girlfriend's family dispute on Thanksgiving leads to shooting
A Clinton Township man is facing charges after a dispute between his girlfriend’s family on Thanksgiving allegedly turned to gun violence outside a home in Warren.
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
fox2detroit.com
Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White provided updates on a violent Thanksgiving weekend that started with a fatal shooting on the holiday. A customer was shot and killed by a gas station employee during an argument Thursday. Police said James Kelly shot the victim at the gas...
30-year-old driver dies on I-75 in Detroit after troopers find him with no pulse in semi truck
Authorities said a semi truck driver is dead after he was discovered with no pulse on Tuesday evening in an 18-wheeler on I-75 in southwest Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit 2-year-old found after police say she was kidnapped by dad
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a father after they said he kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter from her home in Detroit on Sunday. According to police, 35-year-old Najja Macon broke into a home on Dale Street, just northeast of Telegraph and I-96 on the city's west side.
Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
Police find remains of missing mother in trunk following shootout with suspect
DEARBORN, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after police discovered the remains of a missing Tennessee woman which were found in the trunk of a car Sunday following a shootout with police. According to Michigan State Police, officers from the Dearborn Police Department were attempting to stop a driver around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect, person of interest involved in fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest involved in a shooting in Midtown. On Nov. 19, 2022, around 1:38 a.m., a suspect fired shots outside of Third Street Bar in Midtown and fatally wounded a 34-year-old man.
Pontiac brothers wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years to file $125M lawsuit
Two brothers from Pontiac who were wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years are filing a $125 million lawsuit.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stabbing, bomb threats, border crime, home invasion: Port Huron police blotter for October
In October, the Port Huron Police Department investigated 20 crimes of an “unusual or serious nature.” Six were school threats; a seventh was a threat at St. Clair County Community Colleg. “The threats involving the Port Huron Area Schools and SC4 were taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” said...
Comments / 0