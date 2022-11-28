ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

WNEM

Sheriff: Burton man arrested for trafficking 13-year-old

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Burton man has been arrested for allegedly human trafficking a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began after a young victim went to Hurley Medical Center and provided information involving her 13-year-old sister, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST)...
BURTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Parking lot altercation leads to deadly assault with vehicle

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly assault in Madison Heights. Authorities responded to a reported incident in the parking lot of T-Mobile near 14 Mile and I-75 on Friday, November 25, around 6:30 p.m. According to Madison Heights police, a 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle after getting out of his car, reportedly there was some sort of altercation just before the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows. The Madison Heights Police Department is currently investigating all leads. If anyone has information on this incident or can help identify the suspect, please contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.    
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said. Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit 2-year-old found after police say she was kidnapped by dad

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a father after they said he kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter from her home in Detroit on Sunday. According to police, 35-year-old Najja Macon broke into a home on Dale Street, just northeast of Telegraph and I-96 on the city's west side.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
PONTIAC, MI

