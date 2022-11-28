ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoresheet: OSU assistant coach Trent Bray gets extension

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

Trent Bray — Oregon State has given defensive coordinator Trent Bray a contract extension that keeps him with the Beavers through the 2024 season.

The former OSU player has been with the staff since 2017 in his second stint with the Beavers. He's been defensive coordinator since Nov. 7, 2021.

"Coach Bray has done a tremendous job since he took over as the defensive coordinator, and we needed to reward him for the hard work he has done to lead that group," Coach Jonathan Smith said. "He has a passion and energy for Oregon State University, our football program and all of the players he has coached. We are thrilled he wants to remain in Corvallis to keep the momentum moving forward."

"I am grateful that Coach Smith and the Oregon State administration have made a commitment to our football program," Bray said. "I look forward to continue the hard work with our excellent coaching staff and student-athletes that we've done to improve defensively. I consider Corvallis my home and am excited to keep building this program the right way."

Oregon State's defense ranks second in the Pac-12, allowing an average of 342.3 yards per game this season.

Since Bray took over as the team's defensive coordinator during the 2021 season, the Beavers have allowed an average of 348.5 yards and 19.8 points per game.

OSU honors — Three Oregon State players have earned Pac-12 players of the week honors after the Beavers' 38-34 win over Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQfRaVQ00

Kitan Oladapo was named defensive player of the week, running back Damien Martinez freshman of the week and Cade Brownholtz special teams player of the week.

Oladapo had 17 tackles. Martinez tallied 103 yards. Brownholtz blocked an Oregon punt.

Portland Winterhawks — Portland finally lost again last week, and it came to the worst team possible in a 6-1 falter to Seattle. The Hawks also dropped a game at Vancouver. This week, the 17-3-1-1 Winterhawks try to avenge the Seattle loss at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 by welcoming the Thunderbirds to Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Victoria comes to town next at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and then Portland closes the week on the road at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Everett.

The Hawks have 36 points and sit atop the Western Hockey League Western Conference.

Portland Trail Blazers — After losing to Brooklyn to finish 1-3 on a road trip, Portland goes into a Tuesday, Nov. 29 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Clippers at 11-9. The Blazers hit the road for a back-to-back in L.A., but the 7:30 p.m. tipoff Wednesday, Nov. 30 will be against the Lakers variety. Then it's two days off before a 6 p.m. tip Saturday, Dec. 3 at Utah followed the next day back at home at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to play Indiana.

College volleyball — Oregon will be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

The Ducks (23-5, 17-3) finished the regular season with 13 consecutive wins, finishing second to Stanford in the Pac-12.

• Portland State just missed qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings fell to Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Tournament championship match, a five-set heartbreaker. PSU took two of the first three sets, but the Bears won the fourth set comfortably and took the decisive set 15-6. The Vikings (18-12) hope for a chance to play in the National Invitation Volleyball Tournament.

Linfield football — The Wildcats' season ended with 30-13 loss to Bethel University of Minnesota on Nov. 26 in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Bethel blanked Linfield's high-powered offense in the second half to pull away, twice intercepting passes in the end zone. Linfield finished the season 10-1.

Seattle Seahawks — After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle sits at 6-5 and second in the NFC West going into a big road matchup at the division-foe Los Angeles Rams. That game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Seattle Kraken — Seattle entered a Tuesday, Nov. 29 matchup at the Los Angeles Kings at 13-5-3 (29 points). The Kraken are back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at home to play Washington. Florida comes to town next at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 followed by Montreal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

