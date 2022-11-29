ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wales boss Rob Page suggests Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey may not start against England

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04maU6_0jQfP3jE00

Robert Page has suggested Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey could be used off the bench for Wales’ make or break World Cup clash with England .

Skipper Bale and Ramsey have been Wales’ best players over the last decade or so and guided the country to the last two European Championships and the 2022 World Cup.

But both players – Bale is 33 and Ramsey 31 – have been way below their best in Qatar, leaving some Wales fans to call for the pair to be benched with Page’s side on the brink of World Cup elimination.

Manager Page said: “It’s a big ask for anybody in this environment to go four days later.

“I’m going to pick a team that I think can go out and compete against England, whether that’s with or without them. I’m not going to give that away.

“If they don’t start, can they can make an impact? That’s always been my dilemma playing games in quick succession.

“If they start one game, can they start the next? My thought process won’t be any different.

If they (Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey) don’t start, can they can make an impact? That’s always been my dilemma playing games in quick succession

Robert Page

“Whether they come on and have an impact or start and last an hour or 90 minutes, they are talented footballers.

“We’re all getting criticism now and rightly so because results aren’t going our way and that’s the industry we’re in.

“We’re big enough to take it – it’s not a problem. We put our big boy pants on and get on with it.”

Wales would secure a round of 16 place by beating England by a four-goal margin, something they have never achieved in 103 games between the two countries.

Any win would put Wales into the knockout phase as long as Iran and the United States draw the other game in the group.

Page said: “We’ve worked so hard to get into this position. My frustration and disappointment for the players is that we’ve shown nowhere near the levels of performance that have got us to this World Cup.

“We’ve picked them up, we’ve addressed it, we’ve got to draw a line under it, the last performance.

“Irrespective of the other result, whether we go home or whether we go through, we have to give a performance that our supporters can be proud of.

“We want to react in a positive manner and I’ll pick a team that’ll go out and give everything to the cause.”

Wales have not beaten England since Mark Hughes secured a 1-0 win in the 1984 British Home Championship.

Page said: “We don’t look back at stats like that. We don’t need that as motivation to win this game.

“We are hurting as a group because we know we’re better than what we’re showing. That is the motivation we need at the minute.

“It just so happens to be that it’s England we’re playing against. We’ll pick a team that will be ready and we’ll have a go.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
The Independent

I’ll play for Wales ‘as long as I’m wanted’ – Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale insisted he would carry on playing for Wales as he surveyed the wreckage of the Dragons’ miserable World Cup campaign.Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 ended in devastating fashion as neighbours England strolled to a 3-0 victory at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Robert Page’s side finished bottom of Group B with one point from three games – a 1-1 draw with the United States preceding a 2-0 defeat to Iran.Skipper Bale, who pushed away a cameraman at the final whistle who got too close to him, told the BBC: “Everyone’s disappointed but we’re all proud of what we’ve...
The Associated Press

England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
The Comeback

Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call

It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Spun

Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup

Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
The Independent

Former footballer reveals how he’s spending lottery win

An ex-footballer who's emotional reaction to winning a £1m lottery jackpot went viral has shared stunning snaps of him enjoying his windfall with his partner.Terry Kennedy, 29, was a teammate of England star Harry Maguire at Sheffield United before being forced into early retirement due to a knee injury in 2016.But after scooping the life-changing win last year, he quit his job as a builder and has spent 12 months ticking off items from his bucket list with his partner Kay Yoxall, 26. Before the couple had even collected their winnings, they immediately jetted off to Tenerife before heading to...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales match

England's World Cup performance is 'key', Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his side's crucial World Cup 2022 match against Wales this evening, 29 November.The Three Lions are looking to progress to the knockout phase in Qatar, to end their Group B neighbours’ time in their first tournament since 1958."There’s no game where there isn’t pressure on either team and really our performance is the key," Southgate said.The rivals go head-to-head at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 7pm GMT tonight.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'Why Gareth Southgate didn’t bring on Phil Foden at England vs USA
The Independent

Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’

Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
The Independent

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit double centuries as Australia set West Indies big target

Double centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith allowed Australia to declare at 598-4 against the West Indies on the second day Thursday of the first test.West Indies was 74 without loss at stumps in fading light at Perth Stadium.Labuschagne scored 204, his second double century, and was out to the last ball before lunch.Smith reached 200 not out and Australia declared when Travis Head was out on 99 after playing on offspinner Kraigg Brathwaite, the tourist's most successful bowler with 2-65.West Indies openers Brathwaite, 18 not out, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 47 not out, successfully negotiated 25 overs.The debutant Chanderpaul,...
The Independent

Is Japan vs Spain on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Spain look to clinch top spot in Group E at the World Cup when they face Japan, who are targeting another upset in Qatar.Hajime Moriyasu’s side were stunned by Costa Rica last time out, meaning victory here is essential to stand any hope of qualifying for the last 16. While Spain, who drew 1-1 with Germany in their second game, can clinch top spot and an easier route to the final on paper with another win.“There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our...
NBC Sports

England hammers Wales to top Group B, set up last 16 clash v Senegal

England hammered Wales 3-0 to secure top spot in Group B and Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup. Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free kick to get them going in the second half, while Phil Foden finished off a delicious Harry Kane assist and then Rashford scored another as he was England’s hero.
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy