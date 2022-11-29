ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak news – live: UK ‘looks at fast-track removal of migrants from safe countries’

By Namita Singh and Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Rishi Sunak ’s government is considering plans to fast-track the removal of asylum seekers from designated “safe” countries in an effort to tackle small boats crossings, it has been reported.

Home secretary Suella Braverman is said to want to revive a New Labour government policy which would see a “white list” of countries deemed to be safe by the Home Office.

Asylum claims of citizens from those countries would largely be regarded as unfounded, unless they are able to provide contrasting evidence – with no right of appeal, according to The Times .

Migrants arriving in small boats from one of the countries deemed safe would reportedly be detained at the Manston processing site in Kent or other centres.

Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak declared that the UK’s “golden era” of ties with China was over as he described Beijing’s move “towards even greater authoritarianism” as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests”.

However, he warned against “simplistic Cold War rhetoric” on China, and insisted he would continue to employ “diplomacy and engagement” in his dealings with the Communist-run state.

Send back all asylum seekers who are modern slavery ‘victims’, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak

All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.“If your claim is you’ve been trafficked involuntarily,...
China's president Xi Jinping 'snubs' meeting with Rishi Sunak at G20 summit 'over Britain's support for Taiwan'

Xi Jinping snubbed a bilateral meeting with Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali due to Britain's support for Taiwan, it has been claimed. Global Times, a Chinese government-controlled newspaper, said in an editorial that the meeting did not go ahead as Sunak had not ruled out sending military aid to help defend Taiwan from the Communist country. The prime minister's stance reportedly irritated Beijing, who were also infuriated after minister of state for trade policy Greg Hands visited Taiwan.
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’

A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96

Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, and described China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.” But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat. Some members in his Conservative Party had until recently expected Sunak to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government’s foreign and defense policies. In his speech Monday, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up to global competitors like China “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
Moment China official left speechless after he’s questioned over Covid lockdown protests

A Chinese official was silent after he was asked whether the country was planning to put an end to its zero-Covid policy recent anti-lockdown protests.Rare mass protests have broken out across China over the strict rules.Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was left speechless after a reporter asked if China would be reconsidering the policy in light of the demonstrations.Mr Zhao then quietly asked if the question could be repeated.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaUK Foreign Office minister summons Chinese ambassador over BBC journalist arrestBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. A massive show of force by the security services Wednesday sought to deter further protests. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission released late Tuesday followed protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities. While it did not directly address the protests, the statement was a reminder of the party’s determination to enforce its rule. Hundreds of SUVs, vans and armored vehicles with flashing lights were parked on city streets while police and paramilitary forces conducted random ID checks and searched people’s mobile phones for photos, banned apps or other potential evidence that they had taken part in the demonstrations.
UK says 50 recently arrived migrants found with diphtheria

LONDON (AP) — British health authorities have recorded 50 cases of diphtheria this year among recently arrived asylum seekers, including one man who died after falling sick at a crowded migrant center. The U.K. Health Protection Agency said Monday that the infected people likely caught the disease in their...
UK summons China envoy after arrest of BBC journalist

Britain on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a rebuke after the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests. The BBC said he was assaulted by police before being released several hours later.
