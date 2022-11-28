Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
Noozhawk
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara
A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Frank Hotchkiss Breaks Down Randy Rowse, State Street, Being an Uber Driver
Randy Rowse is "an adult in the room," says former Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, in the latest podcast episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Hotchkiss, a conservative who was elected to the board in 2009, served two terms, and was a steady moderate and conservative voice on the council.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Root Cause and Ripple Effects Imperil Santa Barbara County Agriculture
It has been said that the third-generation takeover of a business is usually when it fails or sells. It should be no surprise when I say that the State of California has generally been unkind to businesses, especially agricultural businesses. Increasingly complex and overreaching regulations are forcing many family farms...
Noozhawk
Assemblyman-Elect Gregg Hart Attends Last Meeting as Santa Barbara County Supervisor
Gregg Hart’s public service career is going “full circle” as he leaves the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for Sacramento, where he’ll serve as a state Assemblyman. Hart has served one term representing the Second District on the Board of Supervisors and won the Assembly...
Noozhawk
Reviewing Protest for Ambulance Services Contract Bid Will Take Longer Than Expected, County Says
The protest process for Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services contract bidding will last longer than expected, and the review committee won’t be allowed to use its consultant. The county is holding a public bidding process for its ambulance services contract, and an evaluation committee scored American Medical Response’s...
Noozhawk
SBCC Promise Alumna Elizabeth Salazar Shares How The Program Helped Her Achieve Many of Her Goals
In 2016, Elizabeth Salazar had recently graduated from Santa Barbara High School. While she was interested in attending college, her financial situation was a barrier to that dream. Fortunately, that same year, the SBCC Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, which provides all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Conducting Pile Burns in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting a prescribed pile burn of up to seven acres of brush this week along Painted Cave Road, off Highway 154 in the mountains above Santa Barbara, weather and air -quality conditions permitting. The Fire Department planned and coordinated the burn — scheduled...
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
Noozhawk
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru
When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
Noozhawk
Holiday Parades, Events and Activities on Tap Throughout Santa Barbara County
Winter 2022 will be the first year that holiday events are back in full swing since the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities throughout the county will run until the end of the year. The following is information on parades and other events:. Santa Barbara. The 36th Santa Barbara Boat Parade of Lights...
Noozhawk
Treating Diabetes Can Preserve Your Health
Click here for more diabetes information from Cottage Health. Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver...
Noozhawk
Doctors Without Walls Presents Toad the Wet Sprocket Unplugged - A Benefit Concert for DWW
Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Chartible giving and philanthropy are part of our identity, which is why Noozhawk is proud to support the nonprofit community through sponsoring local community...
Noozhawk
Highway 101’s Cabrillo Boulevard Exits Facing Massive Overhaul
The left-hand exits on Highway 101 will go away as part of a massive Caltrans reconfiguration of the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange in Santa Barbara. Caltrans and engineering firm Mark Thomas went before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday to present the last leg of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle lane project, known as 4E.
Noozhawk
People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton
People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
Noozhawk
Storm Expected to Drop Up to 2 Inches of Rain in Santa Barbara County Beginning Thursday
Rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County beginning Thursday, bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain across the county. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart, temperatures will remain cool and there will be “nothing too significant” at least through Wednesday before a low-pressure system comes in on Thursday.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Hoops Lose; Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Rolls; Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer Draws
The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team fell behind 18-4 in the first quarter and suffered a 47-28 loss to defending CIF champion Oaks Christian on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym. “We started slowly with turnover and offensive execution struggles,” said coach Andrew Butcher “As the game progressed, we...
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca Basketball Begins Phil Sherman Era With a Win
The Laguna Blanca boys basketball team won in the coaching debut of Phil Sherman on Tuesday night, beating Orcutt Academy, 64-47, at Lakeview School in Santa Maria. Charlie Sheldon buried four three-pointers in a three-minute span in the third quarter that allowed the Owls to open up a 22-point lead.
Noozhawk
Foul Play Not Suspected After Woman Found Dead on Santa Maria Sidewalk
A woman was found dead on a Santa Maria sidewalk on Monday, but police say the death did not appear to involve suspicious circumstances. At approximately 6:10 a.m., Santa Maria police officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Miller Street, near Enos Drive. The...
