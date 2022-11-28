ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022

George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara

A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc

So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home

A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru

When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Treating Diabetes Can Preserve Your Health

Click here for more diabetes information from Cottage Health. Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Doctors Without Walls Presents Toad the Wet Sprocket Unplugged - A Benefit Concert for DWW

Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Chartible giving and philanthropy are part of our identity, which is why Noozhawk is proud to support the nonprofit community through sponsoring local community...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Highway 101’s Cabrillo Boulevard Exits Facing Massive Overhaul

The left-hand exits on Highway 101 will go away as part of a massive Caltrans reconfiguration of the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange in Santa Barbara. Caltrans and engineering firm Mark Thomas went before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday to present the last leg of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle lane project, known as 4E.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton

People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca Basketball Begins Phil Sherman Era With a Win

The Laguna Blanca boys basketball team won in the coaching debut of Phil Sherman on Tuesday night, beating Orcutt Academy, 64-47, at Lakeview School in Santa Maria. Charlie Sheldon buried four three-pointers in a three-minute span in the third quarter that allowed the Owls to open up a 22-point lead.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Foul Play Not Suspected After Woman Found Dead on Santa Maria Sidewalk

A woman was found dead on a Santa Maria sidewalk on Monday, but police say the death did not appear to involve suspicious circumstances. At approximately 6:10 a.m., Santa Maria police officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Miller Street, near Enos Drive. The...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy