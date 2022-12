The operator of one Great Harvest Bread Co. in Fairbanks plans to open a second location in early 2023. Tricia Cray has owned her current Great Harvest location on College Road since 2012. The franchise has been doing so well—thanks to her daughters, husband, and mother working by her side—that Cray is ready to expand by February.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 20 HOURS AGO