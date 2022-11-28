ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Some Texas small businesses startled by need to repay PPP loans

DALLAS — Lowell Michelson is frustrated. Michelson, the owner of Simcha Catering and Event Design, recently received a letter in the mail from Cross River Bank notifying him that he needs to make the first payment on a loan. One problem: Michelson thought the loan he had received would be forgiven.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Flu cases are on the rise in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More people in recent memory are getting sick from the flu in North Texas and doctors are alarmed about what could be a new reason why. Over the last week, 800 patients at Cook Children's Medical Center have tested positive for the flu, and that's as many as anyone can remember. In Dallas County, an alarming increase and doctors said that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has now resulted in many more people refusing seasonal flu shots. Inside Cook Children's Medical Center, beds are full and wait times are long all because of a flu outbreak that's hitting all of North...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Winners Announced: D CEO’s 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards

D CEO revealed its Excellence in Healthcare winners for 2022 at a private event last night at On the Levee in the Design District. The night honored leaders, entrepreneurs, and practitioners who have a made an impact on the North Texas community. From world-beating heart surgeons and innovative masters of big data to visionary entrepreneurs and system-wide CEOs, it was an evening to remember.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: JPS Psychiatric Emergency Center Groundbreaking and Medical City Fort Worth’s New CMO

JPS Health Network today has broken ground on the system’s new Psychiatric Emergency Center for the treatment of patients experiencing a mental health crisis. The new building is part of the JPS bond package to modernize the system’s facilities. The 80,000 square foot facility will increase patient spaces from 30 in the current center to 90, and will be on the southwest corner of the JPS campus. The facility will be the only one of its kind in Tarrant County and will be open 24 hours a day. Construction should begin before the end of year and take two years or less.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Respiratory Illnesses on the Rise in North Texas

From the flu to COVID-19 to RSV, hospitals across North Texas are witnessing an uptick in respiratory illnesses. It is challenging to gauge the extent of the spread of sickness in the region. While viruses can be detected via testing, there is no comprehensive picture of infection rates. For one, many people will contract a sickness and recover without ever consulting a doctor or having their illness identified.
KSAT 12

Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates their goal of lowering property taxes

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. If Gov. Greg Abbott’s dream of a historic property tax break for Texans is to become a reality in the 2023 legislative session, the Republican-controlled Legislature might have to break the state’s constitutional spending limit for the next two years.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Three North Texas Hospitals Penalized for High Readmission Rate

Three North Texas Hospitals must pay the government’s highest 3% Medicare penalty rate as punishment for a high level of readmitting patients within 30 days after their initial care. Readmission rate tracking and Medicare penalties were introduced in 2012 with the Affordable Care Act to promote better care. Kaiser...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
DENTON, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Competing Bankruptcy Plans Filed For Edgemere

One proposal involves selling the retirement community for $48.5 million. Debt holders of Edgemere have a bankruptcy plan that involves selling the luxury retirement community to a new owner. Court documents show an unnamed bidder offered $48.5 million for the community. In its April bankruptcy filing, Edgemere reported more than...
DALLAS, TX
checkupnewsroom.com

Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD

If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Texas Gun Experience

Incredibly helpful and friendly staff. For our annual guy’s day out, I wanted to do something different. Texas Gun Experience is the only facility I know of, in the DFW area, that has full auto rentals with or without suppressors. They could not have been more helpful or accommodating. The range safety officers were a perfect combination of instructional and funny while continuing to take safety seriously. There are many great ranges in DFW, but if you’re looking for a top-tier experience, this is the place. – Will G.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

"Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Beto O’Rourke returned a $1 million donation...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President

One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
