Some Texas small businesses startled by need to repay PPP loans
DALLAS — Lowell Michelson is frustrated. Michelson, the owner of Simcha Catering and Event Design, recently received a letter in the mail from Cross River Bank notifying him that he needs to make the first payment on a loan. One problem: Michelson thought the loan he had received would be forgiven.
‘This is my current one bottle’: Central Texas feeling impacts of nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
The liquid medication commonly used for children to fight bacterial infections like strep throat or ear infections is in short supply across the country.
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
Flu cases are on the rise in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More people in recent memory are getting sick from the flu in North Texas and doctors are alarmed about what could be a new reason why. Over the last week, 800 patients at Cook Children's Medical Center have tested positive for the flu, and that's as many as anyone can remember. In Dallas County, an alarming increase and doctors said that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has now resulted in many more people refusing seasonal flu shots. Inside Cook Children's Medical Center, beds are full and wait times are long all because of a flu outbreak that's hitting all of North...
dmagazine.com
Winners Announced: D CEO’s 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards
D CEO revealed its Excellence in Healthcare winners for 2022 at a private event last night at On the Levee in the Design District. The night honored leaders, entrepreneurs, and practitioners who have a made an impact on the North Texas community. From world-beating heart surgeons and innovative masters of big data to visionary entrepreneurs and system-wide CEOs, it was an evening to remember.
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: JPS Psychiatric Emergency Center Groundbreaking and Medical City Fort Worth’s New CMO
JPS Health Network today has broken ground on the system’s new Psychiatric Emergency Center for the treatment of patients experiencing a mental health crisis. The new building is part of the JPS bond package to modernize the system’s facilities. The 80,000 square foot facility will increase patient spaces from 30 in the current center to 90, and will be on the southwest corner of the JPS campus. The facility will be the only one of its kind in Tarrant County and will be open 24 hours a day. Construction should begin before the end of year and take two years or less.
dallasexpress.com
Respiratory Illnesses on the Rise in North Texas
From the flu to COVID-19 to RSV, hospitals across North Texas are witnessing an uptick in respiratory illnesses. It is challenging to gauge the extent of the spread of sickness in the region. While viruses can be detected via testing, there is no comprehensive picture of infection rates. For one, many people will contract a sickness and recover without ever consulting a doctor or having their illness identified.
KSAT 12
Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates their goal of lowering property taxes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. If Gov. Greg Abbott’s dream of a historic property tax break for Texans is to become a reality in the 2023 legislative session, the Republican-controlled Legislature might have to break the state’s constitutional spending limit for the next two years.
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations in triple-digits for the first time since mid-October
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since July, Bexar County ended a month with more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it started with—a sign of worsening virus trends as families gather for the holiday season. There were 107 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms at San Antonio-area hospitals on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three North Texas Hospitals Penalized for High Readmission Rate
Three North Texas Hospitals must pay the government’s highest 3% Medicare penalty rate as punishment for a high level of readmitting patients within 30 days after their initial care. Readmission rate tracking and Medicare penalties were introduced in 2012 with the Affordable Care Act to promote better care. Kaiser...
TxDOT starts construction on biggest project ever in Tarrant County
The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on a $1.6 billion project to rebuild and expand several highways in southern Tarrant County. The project is TxDOT’s biggest ever in the county.
dallasexpress.com
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
peoplenewspapers.com
Competing Bankruptcy Plans Filed For Edgemere
One proposal involves selling the retirement community for $48.5 million. Debt holders of Edgemere have a bankruptcy plan that involves selling the luxury retirement community to a new owner. Court documents show an unnamed bidder offered $48.5 million for the community. In its April bankruptcy filing, Edgemere reported more than...
dmagazine.com
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Strike Marks a Major Moment for Texas Newsroom Unions
When 21 reporters from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram announced their intention to walk out Monday, it made headlines. But as the first open-ended newsroom strike in Texas history, it was also a big step for the state’s fledgling newsroom unionizing efforts. In addition to the Star-Telegram newsroom, reporters at...
Fort Worth ISD claims they are overwhelmed with the number of sick students
Cook Children’s pediatricians, including the Urgent Care Centers, say so many parent are requesting doctor’s notes to submit for school absences that the Fort Worth ISD had to update parents and families of the District’s absentee policy.
checkupnewsroom.com
Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD
If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
Southlake Style
Texas Gun Experience
Incredibly helpful and friendly staff. For our annual guy’s day out, I wanted to do something different. Texas Gun Experience is the only facility I know of, in the DFW area, that has full auto rentals with or without suppressors. They could not have been more helpful or accommodating. The range safety officers were a perfect combination of instructional and funny while continuing to take safety seriously. There are many great ranges in DFW, but if you’re looking for a top-tier experience, this is the place. – Will G.
CBS Austin
Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried
"Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Beto O’Rourke returned a $1 million donation...
dallasexpress.com
This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President
One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
