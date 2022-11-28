NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More people in recent memory are getting sick from the flu in North Texas and doctors are alarmed about what could be a new reason why. Over the last week, 800 patients at Cook Children's Medical Center have tested positive for the flu, and that's as many as anyone can remember. In Dallas County, an alarming increase and doctors said that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has now resulted in many more people refusing seasonal flu shots. Inside Cook Children's Medical Center, beds are full and wait times are long all because of a flu outbreak that's hitting all of North...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO