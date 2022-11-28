Read full article on original website
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
Why Is Steven Madden (SHOO) Up 18.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Steven Madden (SHOO). Shares have added about 18.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Steven Madden due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is CDW (CDW) Up 10.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CDW (CDW). Shares have added about 10.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CDW due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Why Is Moelis (MC) Up 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Moelis (MC). Shares have added about 9.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Moelis due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
Why Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Up 22.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Qualcomm (QCOM). Shares have added about 22.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Qualcomm due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS). Shares have lost about 7.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Altice USA, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is Etsy (ETSY) Up 39.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Etsy (ETSY). Shares have added about 39.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Etsy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
GEO or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Geo Group (GEO) and EastGroup Properties (EGP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding...
Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kronos Worldwide (KRO). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kronos Worldwide due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Chewy (CHWY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $44.92, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet...
Ansys (ANSS) Up 22.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ansys (ANSS). Shares have added about 22.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ansys due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Alkermes (ALKS) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Alkermes (ALKS). Shares have added about 4.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Alkermes due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Werner (WERN) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Werner Enterprises (WERN). Shares have added about 18.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Werner due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is TE Connectivity (TEL) Up 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TE Connectivity (TEL). Shares have added about 12.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TE Connectivity due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). Shares have added about 11.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Broadridge Financial due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
