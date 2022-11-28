Missoula County Weekly, Nov. 28 - Dec. 2: Special district candidate filing opens, East Missoula Community Council seeks applicants, Waypoints project tells Missoula County’s history

I have been an air quality specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department’s Air Pollution Control Program since 2010. The Air Program is tasked with keeping Missoula County in compliance with the Clean Air Act. To meet this goal and keep our air as breathable as possible, we have programs that reduce impacts from residential wood smoke, road dust, smoke from outdoor burning and industrial emissions. I am the lead worker for smoke management and wildfire smoke response. I am also the staff liaison for the Missoula Air Quality Advisory Council and sit on the Missoula County Fire Protection Association board and Transportation Technical Advisory Committee.

