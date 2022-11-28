Missoula County Weekly, Nov. 28 - Dec. 2: Special district candidate filing opens, East Missoula Community Council seeks applicants, Waypoints project tells Missoula County’s history

Read full article on original website
It's Friday and Missoula County employees are working hard for you! Meet Sarah, air quality specialist with the health department
I have been an air quality specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department’s Air Pollution Control Program since 2010. The Air Program is tasked with keeping Missoula County in compliance with the Clean Air Act. To meet this goal and keep our air as breathable as possible, we have programs that reduce impacts from residential wood smoke, road dust, smoke from outdoor burning and industrial emissions. I am the lead worker for smoke management and wildfire smoke response. I am also the staff liaison for the Missoula Air Quality Advisory Council and sit on the Missoula County Fire Protection Association board and Transportation Technical Advisory Committee.
Commissioners Appoint Amy McGhee as Interim Clerk of District Court
The Missoula County commissioners on Thursday appointed Amy McGhee to serve as interim clerk of District Court. McGhee will take the helm from Shirley Faust, who retired Nov. 30 after serving in the role for 20 years. McGhee has worked for Missoula County for more than eight years, including the...
