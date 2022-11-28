ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascocita, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

Who Told You To Do That? Woman On Flight Leaving Texas Tries To Open Door Midflight

A Wild Story About A Woman Who Claims To Have Not Flown In A Long Time, Began Listening To Voices In Her Head That Almost Caused A Major Catastrophe. I know that we have to be sensitive to folks who are dealing with mental health issues but this story involves a woman who believed that she heard the voice of a higher power and she almost did something that almost sent everyone on board to meet that higher power whether they wanted to or not.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mix 93.1

This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
SPRING, TX
Mix 93.1

Luxurious Foyer as You Enter This New Tomball, Texas Mansion

This home looks like something out of a movie, my jaw dropped as I started scrolling through the photos. The entrance to the home is incredible, all of your friends and family coming to visit would be in awe as soon as they walk inside of this home. This Tomball, Texas home is so nice if I lived here I would try so hard not to mess anything up, this place looks picture perfect.
TOMBALL, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy