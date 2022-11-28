ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Mix 93.1

Bascom Was Named After The Tyler, Texas Road She Was Found Abandoned On

Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Don’t Miss the Mistletoe and Magic Events in Tyler, Texas

The magic of the holiday season is alive in East Texas. We have already enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and ate a whole lot now it’s time for Mistletoe and Magic here in Tyler, Texas. The series of events is put on by the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. The location of the events will be at the Rose Garden Center and the fun will take place from Wednesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 4th.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors. The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times. As was previously reported by our sister station, […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police

A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28. Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14

A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

10-week-old Ranger is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou, director of operations for SPCA East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off their 10-week-old furry friend, Ranger. Ranger and his siblings were abandoned when they were very small and now he is as healthy and joyful as can be. Cortelyou shared that the holidays are a perfect […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill ISD mourns elementary student who died in wreck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Tuesday they are mourning the death of a Wise Elementary student who died in a wreck over Thanksgiving break. In a message to the district, Superintendent Lamond Dean said Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez was involved in a crash and “with tremendous sadness” informed the district of her […]
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
TYLER, TX
Gilmer Mirror

CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW

NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
