Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas

Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
