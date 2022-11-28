Jesus Barajasvaldovinos (33) has been sentenced to 28 years to life in state prison for his conviction of kidnap, rape by force, and other sex crimes. District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that Cambria resident Jesus Barajasvaldovinos (DOB 09/14/1989) has been sentenced to 28 years to life in state prison for his conviction of kidnap for rape, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and forcible digital penetration all with the allegation that the victim was moved to a place that substantially increased the risk of harm. He is also required to register as a sex offender for life. The conviction came after Barajasvaldovinos entered a plea of guilty to all charges.

CAMBRIA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO