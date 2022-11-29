ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is 'playing the victim' after journalist's arrest

By Stuti Mishra
 4 days ago

Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.

In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China ’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.

He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.

The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police.

The news organisation in a statement said Mr Lawrence was “beaten and kicked” while reporting from the site before he was released, without sufficient clarification.

China has increased police presence on the streets in several cities after the protests, as demonstrations in solidarity took place in cities around the world.

Chinese police are reportedly searching for foreign apps such as Twitter , Instagram, and Telegram in people’s phones. Many universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests.

The Independent

The Independent

