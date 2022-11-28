Read full article on original website
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Ryan Seacrest Finally Sells Contemporary Beverly Hills Estate for $51 Million
Television personality Ryan Seacrest has finally offloaded the Beverly Hills estate that he first listed for $85 million two years ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star tried dropping the price to $74.5 million last year with no takers. The property finally fetched $51 million–a deep discount from its initial listing price, but still a generous step up from the $36.5 million that Seacrest paid when he bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. (AD toured the home in 2011 when it was under the ownership of DeGeneres.)
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million
Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
Amazon’s Beloved Giant Boho Rug Is Less Than $100 RN—Sound The Alarm
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t be the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a...
Girls Aloud’s 20 best songs – ranked!
Ballads were seldom Girls Aloud’s forte – they were better at songs with bolshie attitudes, which seemed to suit their personalities – but No Regrets is the exception that proves the rule, dispensing with the usual pop-ballad cliches in favour of a tinny vintage drum machine, a French chanson-inspired melody and I Will Survive strings.
brides.com
A Fashionable Indian Wedding Weekend With Bohemian Flair
Navpreet Mahil and Arjun Samran’s love story began in 2017, thanks to their parents’ friendship. “Our families have had a great relationship for years being in the farming community, and if it wasn’t for that connection, we would have never crossed paths and met back in 2017,” Navpreet reflects. Three years after that first encounter, Arjun took their relationship to the next level by popping the question. The couple had originally planned a photoshoot in Lone Pine, California, but Arjun ended up surprising Navpreet with a proposal. “It was a picture-perfect moment,” Navpreet reminisces.
19 Screenshots Of Wildly Entitled People Who Nearly Ruined The Holiday Season With Their Bad Attitudes
"My kids won't have a Christmas this year, thanks to you."
“We Share the Same Language”—Silvia Venturini Fendi on the Intersections Between Fashion and Furniture Design
Silvia Venturini Fendi sighs. “Ever since we have been collaborating with Design Miami someone asks me every year, ‘What is the difference between fashion and design?’ And I always say the same: I don’t think there is a very big difference. I find that we both share the same language, especially when it comes to creativity. Both have something to do with functions and response to functions.”
Bottega Veneta Chairs and an A$AP Rocky Cactus! What to See at This Year’s Design Miami
Every year, Design Miami—the decorative arts and furniture sister fair to the blue-chip art behemoth Art Basel—draws a spectacular array of high-profile talent to Mid-Beach. In 2022, that includes some of the biggest names in fashion, from Bottega Veneta to Fendi, as well as avant-garde artist Harry Nuriev and self-proclaimed “village potter” Roberto Lugo.
Comments / 0