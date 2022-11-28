ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

multifamilybiz.com

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
C. Heslop

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
FLORIDA STATE
folioweekly.com

Local voices, local flair: Jacksonville’s zine scene looks to grow

The organizers of a local zine fest are building on its success with the creation of a new nonprofit. Chatter filled the Jacksonville Public Library on a recent Saturday afternoon, the excitement defying the hushed atmosphere people might expect from a house of books. Near the library’s entrance stood Ma...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Celebrations in Jacksonville

Being in Florida for New Year’s Eve is always an incredible experience, especially if you’re near Jacksonville. Apart from being home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jax is known for being a beautiful city with plenty of places to party, and that goes double for NYE. There are going...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Flaunting the First Coast for the Children

A preview of the 2022 Winter Design Show benefiting Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital. The Women’s Board of Children’s Hospital is a board of devoted individuals who raise funds for the hospital ensuring the best healthcare available for the children served. One way they raise funds is through an annual event, which this year is the Winter Design Show: Flaunting the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold

The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE

