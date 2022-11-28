Read full article on original website
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
multifamilybiz.com
Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
Hurricane Ian left behind a blessing for Jacksonville couple
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November 30, 2022 is officially the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Two storms had devastating impacts on portions of the First Coast, Ian and Nicole. But Ian left behind a blessing for one Jacksonville family. A blessing they were told was going to...
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
DeSantis presents $5.5M grant for infrastructure expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $5.5 million to the city of Jacksonville for infrastructure improvements.
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents
Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
folioweekly.com
Local voices, local flair: Jacksonville’s zine scene looks to grow
The organizers of a local zine fest are building on its success with the creation of a new nonprofit. Chatter filled the Jacksonville Public Library on a recent Saturday afternoon, the excitement defying the hushed atmosphere people might expect from a house of books. Near the library’s entrance stood Ma...
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
SPOTLIGHT: First weekend in December features several holiday-themed events
Jacksonville, Fl — The first weekend of December features several holiday-themed events throughout NE Florida. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Saturday night features the Moonlight Movie ‘Elf’ starting at 7:00 PM. Nights of Lights...
Gemma Fish + Oyster Keeps Things Fresh in San Marco
Gemma Fish + Oyster plans to open in February or March 2023. The seafood concept will feature two stories with outdoor seating.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Celebrations in Jacksonville
Being in Florida for New Year’s Eve is always an incredible experience, especially if you’re near Jacksonville. Apart from being home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jax is known for being a beautiful city with plenty of places to party, and that goes double for NYE. There are going...
Trial starts for Jacksonville soldier who was killed by husband at Kentucky military base in 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville father is speaking only to Action News Jax after day one of the murder trial for the man accused of killing his daughter Brittany Silvers. Federal prosecutors say Brittany was murdered by her husband at a military base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky in 2018, where she was serving.
folioweekly.com
Flaunting the First Coast for the Children
A preview of the 2022 Winter Design Show benefiting Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital. The Women’s Board of Children’s Hospital is a board of devoted individuals who raise funds for the hospital ensuring the best healthcare available for the children served. One way they raise funds is through an annual event, which this year is the Winter Design Show: Flaunting the First Coast.
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold
The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
Neighbors credited with helping catch accused cat killer in Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Springfield are being credited with helping police identify and arrest a suspect they say is linked to cases of dead, tortured and missing cats. The man’s arrest wouldn’t have happened if those neighbors didn’t come together. Residents helped the Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said. First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department...
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
