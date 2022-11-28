Read full article on original website
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Ask Anthony: Help is on the way for single mom, teacher in need of new van
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you see a picture of Candace Ford's 19-year-old daughter, Sydni, you can't help but smile. "She is joy wherever she is, she exudes joy," Candace Ford told First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin. Sydni is in a wheelchair. Every single day, Candace has to physically...
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
Man reaches milestone of donating 150 gallons of blood in lifetime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s a story that really helps add to the meaning of Giving Tuesday. A Mayo Clinic volunteer who has been donating blood for decades to help others in need reached a special milestone: donating 150 gallons of blood in his lifetime. Carroll Sharp says while...
multifamilybiz.com
Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
News4Jax.com
Could Duval be heading for a housing crisis? Jacksonville among 7 Florida cities cited in new study
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local realtors are responding to what a study conducted by a national research team called “alarming signs” that could show a housing crisis is in the future for cities in the Sunshine State. According to a recent study by GoBankingRates, Jacksonville ranked number five...
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
“I have over 100 tumors in my body,” Amelia Island woman advocating for those with rare disease
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — An Nassau County woman is fighting for kids with a rare type of cancer, one that she is still struggling with today. “I look very normal on the outside,” said Michele Holbrook. “Believe me. I’m not. I have over 100 tumors in my body.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold
The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
News4Jax.com
DCPS ends over 20-year relationship with LGBTQ advocacy group over ‘inappropriate’ materials
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools ended its decades-long services agreement with JASMYN, an organization that provides resources for the LGBTQ community, citing a social media post from the organization that contained materials deemed to be inappropriate for children. News4JAX on Wednesday obtained a message from DCPS that...
First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The first 4-year medical school in Jacksonville is expected to welcome its first class in 2026. The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with Jacksonville University, will open LECOM at JU. The...
Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens its portal today at 8 AM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville opens its application portal for Duval County residents needing emergency rental and utility assistance today at 8 AM. Households negatively affected by COVID-19 can receive up to a year of past due rent and utility payments. Residents must have an income that...
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents
Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
folioweekly.com
Back On The Scene
It’s been almost three years since Georgio Valentino was last in Jacksonville, the site of his last real job, editor of “Folio Weekly.” He hopped a plane to Athens for vacation in March 2020, with plans to return in just a couple of weeks. But then the pandemic happened, and he was stuck. “Folio,” in its original incarnation, died a month later, and then Valentino was suddenly without a job, isolated from his family, his friends and all of his possessions, including his musical instruments.
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Jacksonville evictions nearly double since beginning of the year, City offers assistance
The City of Jacksonville opened the door to $3.3 million in federal dollars to help residents with rent and utility. The helps comes as landlords have closed doors on 12,557 people evicted so far this year, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
First Coast News
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale
Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
