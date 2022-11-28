ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold

The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The first 4-year medical school in Jacksonville is expected to welcome its first class in 2026. The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with Jacksonville University, will open LECOM at JU. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
C. Heslop

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
FLORIDA STATE
folioweekly.com

Back On The Scene

It’s been almost three years since Georgio Valentino was last in Jacksonville, the site of his last real job, editor of “Folio Weekly.” He hopped a plane to Athens for vacation in March 2020, with plans to return in just a couple of weeks. But then the pandemic happened, and he was stuck. “Folio,” in its original incarnation, died a month later, and then Valentino was suddenly without a job, isolated from his family, his friends and all of his possessions, including his musical instruments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale

Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
