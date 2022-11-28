Read full article on original website
A major student-loan company just undermined the GOP-led lawsuit that temporarily halted Biden's debt cancellation
Six GOP-led states said in a lawsuit that Biden's student-debt relief will hurt loan company MOHELA. In response to their appeal, the 8th Circuit placed a temporary stay on the relief. But MOHELA recently said it is not involved with the lawsuit, undermining the GOP argument. A conservative group may...
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.
About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit
The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
Student-loan companies are 'ready to apply' debt cancellation to borrowers' balances, Biden's Education Secretary says
Education Sec. Miguel Cardona said student-loan companies are "ready to apply" debt relief. But they cannot actually cancel any student debt right now because the plan continues to be stalled. That's due to a ruling from the 8th Circuit in response to a GOP-led lawsuit seeking to halt the relief.
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt
cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?
Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.
A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later
Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
AOL Corp
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On...
Business Insider
A 33-year-old who paid off $115,000 in student loan debt says 7 budgeting strategies helped her do it
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Micah H. started paying off her...
Biden's administration just made it easier for student-loan borrowers to get rid of their debt in court
The Education and Justice Department released new guidance on bankruptcy for student-loan borrowers. Borrowers previously had to meet a very strict standard to discharge their loans in court. The guidance gives federal borrowers an easier path to relief by making the process more transparent. For years, it's been very difficult...
The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler
Mark Pittman, a federal judge in Texas, blocked Biden's student-debt relief last week. In a hearing prior to the ruling, Pittman compared the relief to a law that gave Hitler power. Some legal experts have criticized the decision, arguing the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the relief plan...
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Biden’s other student loan cancellation program leaves thousands in the lurch: 'Very difficult'
Student loan borrowers from Corinthian Colleges are still stuck in limbo regarding their debt, almost six months after the debt cancellation was announced by the Biden administration.
Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked
Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
Biden's student loan bailout died in the courts, but taxpayers could still be forced to pay the tab
Biden extended the student loan freeze because he sees the writing on the wall: the student loan handout is doomed in the courts.
