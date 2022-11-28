Since at least 2006, the mayor and the city council have been in lock step to Manhattanize Los Angeles. With the help of a corrupt judiciary as evidenced by Thomas Girardi’s widespread bribery of judges and justices so that he could steal hundreds of millions of dollars from his clients, the state judges have become impotent to reign in the criminal enterprise which we euphemistically call LA City Council. In its November 19, 2022 article, “Top FBI Official in L.A. Formally Recuses Himself from Investigation into Tom Girardi and His Law Firm”, The LA Times inadvertently provided a glimpse of one method to pay off judges. Girardi makes many of his illicit gifts by paying mortgages. He began this process in the 1980's so that by the late 1990's and through the 2000's, he was adept at this money laundering maneuver. If $100,000.00 suddenly appears in a judge’s bank account, alarm bells go off. When the judge’s mortgage is surreptitiously paid by developers, attorneys, or insurance companies, however, no one looks to see who actually paid the mortgage. Judges, who fail to report secret mortgage payments as income, have committed criminal tax fraud. Hence, the judges become blackmailable. Go figure the impact of years of unreported judges’ income on judicial land use decisions. If 89% of an iceberg is submerged and out of sight, then in Los Angeles 99% of corruption is submerged and unknown to Angelenos.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO