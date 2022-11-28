ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA City Hall – Where Corruption Destroys Quality of Life

Since at least 2006, the mayor and the city council have been in lock step to Manhattanize Los Angeles. With the help of a corrupt judiciary as evidenced by Thomas Girardi’s widespread bribery of judges and justices so that he could steal hundreds of millions of dollars from his clients, the state judges have become impotent to reign in the criminal enterprise which we euphemistically call LA City Council. In its November 19, 2022 article, “Top FBI Official in L.A. Formally Recuses Himself from Investigation into Tom Girardi and His Law Firm”, The LA Times inadvertently provided a glimpse of one method to pay off judges. Girardi makes many of his illicit gifts by paying mortgages. He began this process in the 1980's so that by the late 1990's and through the 2000's, he was adept at this money laundering maneuver. If $100,000.00 suddenly appears in a judge’s bank account, alarm bells go off. When the judge’s mortgage is surreptitiously paid by developers, attorneys, or insurance companies, however, no one looks to see who actually paid the mortgage. Judges, who fail to report secret mortgage payments as income, have committed criminal tax fraud. Hence, the judges become blackmailable. Go figure the impact of years of unreported judges’ income on judicial land use decisions. If 89% of an iceberg is submerged and out of sight, then in Los Angeles 99% of corruption is submerged and unknown to Angelenos.
What Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Is Up Against!

This is what Mayor-elect Karen Bass will confront when she replaces Eric Garcetti in January 2023. Many of the urban problems she will inherit are beyond the powers of LA’s Mayor. In particular, the charts below explain why the housing crisis is getting worse, and why local elected officials, like Karen Bass, respond with compassionate speeches followed by police sweeps.
Two Birds of a Feather

The turkeys are paid for by Los Angeles Taxpayers’ dollars via each council district’s discretionary funds. I can only address CD 14. Prior to De Leon, former CD 14 Jose Huizar would hand out 15-20 turkeys to his various cronies within CD 14. They in turn would give them out to their neighbors and friends, most of whom could afford to pay for their own birds.
California Dodges a Bullet

Here in Los Angeles, we may have been biting our nails for weeks over the results of the mayoral race but there was no question over who won these state measures – the people. Prop 26 lost 63.6% to 36.4%. Prop 27 lost 79.84% to 20.16%. Proposition 26 was...
