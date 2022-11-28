ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two Birds of a Feather

The turkeys are paid for by Los Angeles Taxpayers’ dollars via each council district’s discretionary funds. I can only address CD 14. Prior to De Leon, former CD 14 Jose Huizar would hand out 15-20 turkeys to his various cronies within CD 14. They in turn would give them out to their neighbors and friends, most of whom could afford to pay for their own birds.
What Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Is Up Against!

This is what Mayor-elect Karen Bass will confront when she replaces Eric Garcetti in January 2023. Many of the urban problems she will inherit are beyond the powers of LA’s Mayor. In particular, the charts below explain why the housing crisis is getting worse, and why local elected officials, like Karen Bass, respond with compassionate speeches followed by police sweeps.
California Dodges a Bullet

Here in Los Angeles, we may have been biting our nails for weeks over the results of the mayoral race but there was no question over who won these state measures – the people. Prop 26 lost 63.6% to 36.4%. Prop 27 lost 79.84% to 20.16%. Proposition 26 was...
It Costs $4,351.12 to Plant One Tree in LA

The item was titled: “PUBLIC WORKS TRUST FUND NO. 834 – OAK TREE DEPOSITS FUNDING RELOCATION”. So much of how trees get planted in the city, by whom and with what money has remained cloaked in mystery – until now! What the public does get exposed to are mostly Mayoral promises to plant a certain number of trees within a given time frame. Think “A Million Trees” (Villaraigosa) or, more recently, “90K Trees” (Garcetti). What is never disclosed with any clarity is the fact that the public themselves are heavily subsidizing these trees by finding locations for them (labor), planting them (labor) and watering them (labor and water costs). The city, for its part, does offer actual trees (15 gallon sized) to verified residents through its public-private partnership called City Plants, which gets funding from the LA Dept. of Water and Power. However, unless you are a homeowner with a yard, it’s unlikely you would be able to take advantage of this program. The city has been offloading all the maintenance costs and location scouting to the public. This urban forestry bait and switch has been going on for decades. Given this scenario, who could really say how much it costs to plant a tree in Los Angeles without the public doing the lion’s share of the work?
