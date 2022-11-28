The item was titled: “PUBLIC WORKS TRUST FUND NO. 834 – OAK TREE DEPOSITS FUNDING RELOCATION”. So much of how trees get planted in the city, by whom and with what money has remained cloaked in mystery – until now! What the public does get exposed to are mostly Mayoral promises to plant a certain number of trees within a given time frame. Think “A Million Trees” (Villaraigosa) or, more recently, “90K Trees” (Garcetti). What is never disclosed with any clarity is the fact that the public themselves are heavily subsidizing these trees by finding locations for them (labor), planting them (labor) and watering them (labor and water costs). The city, for its part, does offer actual trees (15 gallon sized) to verified residents through its public-private partnership called City Plants, which gets funding from the LA Dept. of Water and Power. However, unless you are a homeowner with a yard, it’s unlikely you would be able to take advantage of this program. The city has been offloading all the maintenance costs and location scouting to the public. This urban forestry bait and switch has been going on for decades. Given this scenario, who could really say how much it costs to plant a tree in Los Angeles without the public doing the lion’s share of the work?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO