Onward State
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. declares for 2023 NFL Draft, won’t play in bowl game
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and announced he won’t play in the Nittany Lions’ bowl game, the redshirt junior wrote on social media Wednesday. “First and foremost, I sincerely appreciate my teammates, coaches, family and every member of the Penn State...
What Went Wrong In PSU's 2OT Loss At Clemson?
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry explains what went wrong as a possible win slipped away from his Nittany Lions.
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Beau Bartlett cracks single digit ranking in latest poll release
One Penn State wrestler moved up in the latest release of the Intermat rankings on Tuesday. Beau Bartlett officially cracked single digits, moving up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 at 141 pounds in Tuesday’s release. Bartlett recently took home the 141-pound crown at Army’s Black Knight...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
Onward State
Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist
Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
The opening of Parx Casino Shippensburg is just months away from opening. Parx Casino announced this week that it will open the state’s first casino in Cumberland County in February.
Centre Daily
Highest-paying business jobs in State College
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
Next step in State College Area Connector study will begin this week. Here’s what to know
Crews will set up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic in various locations in the study area.
PSU student caught trespassing in dorm during Fall Break, police report
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many students look forward to Fall Break and getting away from school for a little, but one who stayed on campus without notifying the university was charged by police. When Junwei Zou, 20, was still at the college during the break, he also reportedly stole a TV worth almost $800 from […]
PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
Brewing company helps business after fire
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
Power restored in Patton Township after hourslong outage affected Atherton traffic lights
More than 1,700 West Penn Power customers lost power at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
State College
Widespread Power Outage Affects Thousands in Centre County, Disrupts Traffic Lights on North Atherton Street
A widespread power outage on Tuesday evening affected more than 2,400 homes and business in Centre County and disrupted traffic lights on North Atherton Street for several hours. Service was mostly restored throughout the area by 9 p.m. on Tuesday after an outage that a West Penn Power spokesperson said...
1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
State College police search for suspect in assault, theft at Graduate Hotel
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking for a man who is the alleged suspect of an assault and theft that took place at a hotel in late October. On Monday, the police department announced they are looking for the pictured man involved in the incident that took place on […]
