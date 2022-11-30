ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm to bring wet weather, gusty winds and possible snow to the Bay Area

One more day of the cold, frosty conditions Wednesday morning and then, get ready for wet and windy weather Thursday as a storm moves into the Bay Area.

LIVE: Track real-time weather conditions in the Bay Area

It will bring moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds especially during the morning commute. Behind the storm, colder air will lower the snow levels so our higher peaks could see some snow.

The Level 1 storm will cause ponding on the roads making it a rough commute, so be ready.

MORE: LIST: Here are the Lake Tahoe ski resorts now open for the 2022-23 season

Rainfall will range from about a half an inch to two inches. Higher elevations may pick up more.

A Winter Storm Warning will go up at 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the Sierra and remain up until 10 a.m. Friday. Travel will be difficult to impossible with heavy snow and strong winds, with one to three feet of snow is expected.

The backcountry of the Central Sierra will be under an Avalanche Watch. A weaker system comes through this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jQdlAy800

